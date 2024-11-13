The Cincinnati Bengals are staring down the barrel of an incredibly important Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After coming up just short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, the Bengals badly need a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, which is why the latest injury update on star wide receiver Tee Higgins is so important.

Higgins has missed the Bengals past three games with a quad injury, which has forced Cincinnati's offense to adapt on the fly without one of their top playmakers available. With several weeks of rest behind him now, though, Cincy is “hopeful” that Higgins will be able to find his way onto the field for this huge matchup with the Chargers.

“The Bengals are hopeful Tee Higgins (quad), coming off 10 days' rest, will be ready for the Chargers game Sunday night,” Jeremy Fowler said via ESPN. “Higgins, who has sat out the past three games, tested the quad last Monday but wasn't quite ready to play in the Bengals' Thursday night loss to the Ravens. Higgins will continue to work toward potentially playing this week. Cincinnati never felt this was a long-term injury, but it has lingered, so this week will be a big test.”

Tee Higgins looking to provide boost to Bengals offense in Week 11

After dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, Higgins has only suited up in five games for Cincinnati this year, but when he's played, he's been incredibly impactful, racking up 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns during those contests. Considering how much of a burden has been placed on Ja'Marr Chase recently, Higgins' return could be a game-changer for the Bengals.

Since the Bengals will face off against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, Higgins will have a bit of extra time to get himself ready for this big game. It will be worth monitoring his practice status throughout the week, because if he ends up being able to play, Cincinnati will have a good shot at bouncing back from their devastating 35-34 loss to Baltimore by earning a win in Week 11.