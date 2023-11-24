Without Higgins, Bengals QB Jake Browning's job gets a little harder. He'll navigate his first career start without his No. 2 wide receiver.

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for life without Joe Burrow, the team is dealing with several other injuries to key players. Two of those players were ruled out of Cincinnati's Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Bengals will be without cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and wide receiver Tee Higgins, according to Ben Baby.

Higgins has been held out each of the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. Sunday's game will be the fourth he missed this season. The fourth-year wideout has struggled in 2023, as did most of the Bengals offense during the early portion of the season.

He did not see a target in Week 1 only to catch two touchdown passes the following week. Still, Higgins managed only 14 receptions for 149 yards across the first six weeks of the season.

He picked things up over his last two games before the injury, catching 13 passes for 179 yards in two Bengals wins. His 110 yards against the Buffalo Bills was his first 100-yard game of 2023.

The Bengals' offense as a whole was awful through the first six weeks of the season. They were held to three points in two different games and had only two games with more than 300 yards of total offense.

The last four games have been excellent for the Bengals. They're 2-2 in that span but averaged 362 yards of offense and did not turn the ball over in two of those games. Cincinnati unfortunately lost Joe Burrow for the season during that stretch though, something that will definitely force the offense to take a hit.

