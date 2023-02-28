Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t going anywhere. Higgins, who is due for his first contract extension with his rookie deal set to expire in 2024, became the subject of trade speculation in the event that the team declined to give him a raise. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin wasn’t having any of the rumors, though.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Tobin put the Higgins trade rumors to bed, per the team’s Twitter account.

Duke Tobin on Tee Higgins 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVivw1aRxC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 28, 2023

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better,” Tobin said at his Combine press conference. “And so, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind.

“That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

In a message to any wide receiver-needy teams out there, the Bengals director of player personnel dropped the mic, saying they can “go find their own.”

Higgins, 24, enjoyed another standout season in 2022, tallying 74 receptions, 1,029 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 16 games played.

Simply put, Higgins has earned his pay raise.

Judging by Tobin’s comments, it sure seems like the Bengals will be the ones to pay Higgins.

As for other teams?

They can go find their own wide receiver.