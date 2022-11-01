Barely anything went right for the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but at least wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to provide a highlight to make Cincy fans something to feel good about, albeit momentarily.

Here is Higgins absolutely smoking the defense of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams for a sensational highlight touchdown in the fourth quarter.

TEE HIGGINS 🤯

pic.twitter.com/tFtfUU98ge — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 1, 2022

That got Twitter rumbling despite the blowout nature of the contest.

Tee Higgins. Oh my good gracious. Committed a crime on National TV. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) November 1, 2022

CAN WE THROW THE BALL TO TEE HIGGINS — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) November 1, 2022

Joe Burrow & Tee Higgins (41-yd TD) 🔸 Pass Rush Separation: 0.9 yds

🔸 Target Separation: 0.6 yds

🔸 Completion Probability: 25.7% Higgins has gained +109 receiving yards over expected on go routes this season (3rd in NFL).#CINvsCLE | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/3bVnUxFSkY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2022

Some people won their fantasy matchups with that Tee Higgins touchdown. — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 1, 2022

And of course, here’s one of the many customary references to Randy Moss after that crazy highlight catch by the Bengals’ downfield threat.

Tee Higgins mossed dude omg — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 1, 2022

Not everyone is hyped up, though, over that touchdown. Apart from fantasy football owners who lost their matchups because of Higgins’ acrobatics, Tony Dungy also was not too elated by it, particularly because he thinks the wideout should have been called for offensive pass interference.

Clearly offensive pass interference on Tee Higgins. I don’t know if these deep officials know what gaining an advantage is??? — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 1, 2022

Higgins finished the game with just 49 receiving yards on three catches, meaning most of the work he’s done through the contest was off that touchdown. He was expected to produce more given the fact that Ja’Marr Chase was absent with a hip injury, but the Browns’ defense did not make it easy for the most part of the night for the Bengals. Joe Burrow was constantly swallowed in the pocket by the Browns’ swarming pass rush, as he was taken to the ground five times for a loss of 39 yards while also getting picked once.

With their 32-13 road loss to the Browns, the Bengals are now back to .500 with a 4-4 record.

Up next for Higgins and the Bengals is a Week 9 meeting with the Carolina Panthers at home.