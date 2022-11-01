fbpx
Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns

Barely anything went right for the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but at least wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to provide a highlight to make Cincy fans something to feel good about, albeit momentarily.

Here is Higgins absolutely smoking the defense of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams for a sensational highlight touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That got Twitter rumbling despite the blowout nature of the contest.

And of course, here’s one of the many customary references to Randy Moss after that crazy highlight catch by the Bengals’ downfield threat.

Not everyone is hyped up, though, over that touchdown. Apart from fantasy football owners who lost their matchups because of Higgins’ acrobatics, Tony Dungy also was not too elated by it, particularly because he thinks the wideout should have been called for offensive pass interference.

Higgins finished the game with just 49 receiving yards on three catches, meaning most of the work he’s done through the contest was off that touchdown. He was expected to produce more given the fact that Ja’Marr Chase was absent with a hip injury, but the Browns’ defense did not make it easy for the most part of the night for the Bengals. Joe Burrow was constantly swallowed in the pocket by the Browns’ swarming pass rush, as he was taken to the ground five times for a loss of 39 yards while also getting picked once.

With their 32-13 road loss to the Browns, the Bengals are now back to .500 with a 4-4 record.

Up next for Higgins and the Bengals is a Week 9 meeting with the Carolina Panthers at home.

 

