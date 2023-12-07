The Cincinnati Bengals' Thursday injury report included an unpleasant surprise: WR Tyler Boyd, who was limited with an ankle injury.

Thursday dealt Tyler Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals some bad news on the injury front as they prepare for a Week 14 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Boyd, who did not have an injury designation on Wednesday, showed up on Thursday's report with an ankle injury. He was limited in the session, per Pro Football Network's Adam Caplan.

The only other players from the Bengals to appear on Thursday's injury report from the offensive side of the football were tackle Jonah Williams (limited with a back injury), running back Chase Brown (full participant with a hamstring injury), and tackle D'Ante Smith, who missed practice to deal with a personal matter.

Another hit to passing game?

Of course, the biggest injury the Bengals are dealing with remains Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury. With Jake Browning taking over the reins of the offense, it's important for Cincy to have its full complement of weapons in order to ease the burden on the backup.

Despite being listed third on the team's wide receiver depth chart, Boyd is an integral part of the Bengals' offense. Less than a month ago, Boyd exploded for eight catches and 117 yards against the Houston Texans.

His totals since then have thinned considerably, but Boyd still commands plenty of attention, even with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the fold.

Boyd has been targeted five or more times in all but two games this season. With a 6-6 record, the Bengals are in last in the AFC North, but still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Losing Boyd would be another crucial blow to Cincy's offense.