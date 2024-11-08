The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens met for the second time this season, putting on another impressive offensive display Thursday night. And for the second time this season, Cincinnati came up just short. In Week 5, the Bengals lost to Baltimore in overtime. In Week 10, there would be no overtime as the Bengals went for the win, attempting a two-point conversion with under 40 seconds remaining in the game. The two-point try failed and the Ravens prevailed, 35-34.

After the game, Zac Taylor was asked about going for two instead of tying the game with an extra point and playing for overtime. “We came here to win,” Cincinnati’s head coach explained, per Bengals reporter Jay Morrison on X.

Cincinnati appeared in control of the game deep into the third quarter. The team held a 21-7 lead over the Ravens and the Bengals offense was firing on all cylinders. But Baltimore stormed back, scoring 28 second-half points. After the Ravens took a 35-28 lead, Joe Burrow led a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Down a point with 38 seconds remaining in the game, Taylor left the offense on the field to go for the win. The two-point attempt failed but the play was not without controversy as it appeared the Ravens committed multiple penalties that went uncalled.

Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow has nine TD passes and zero wins against the Ravens this season

It’s another heartbreaking loss for the Bengals as they fall to 4-6. That record is not entirely indicative of the team’s play as Cincinnati’s offense was once again exceptional. Chase set an NFL record with a preposterous 11-catch, 264-yard, three-touchdown performance. Chase had 193 receiving yards in the first matchup against Baltimore, giving him 457 total receiving yards in the two games. That’s the most ever by a wideout against a single opponent in one season.

Burrow was also magnificent, throwing for 428 yards and four touchdowns. He had five touchdown passes in the first meeting between the teams so it’s unclear exactly what he has to do to beat the Ravens.

In Week 9 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a similar scenario. Baker Mayfield got the team within a point of tying the Chiefs in Kansas City with under 30 seconds remaining in the game. Both the Bengals and the Bucs were in hostile environments on the road. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles opted to kick the extra point and lost in overtime when the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession. The Bengals went for the win in regulation and came up short.