The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Week 9’s Monday Night Football matchup at a disadvantage. For one thing, the Buccaneers were seriously banged up on offense. And for another thing, they had to play the undefeated juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Buccaneers were very competitive in this game. So competitive, in fact, that they pulled within a point of tying the score on a touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

However, instead of going for the win by attempting the two-point conversion, the Bucs opted to send out kicker Chase McLaughlin, who drilled the extra point, tying the score and ultimately sending the game to overtime.

So, did Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles think about going for two at the end of regulation? Not really. Bowles told reporters after the game that he only gave a two-point try “very minor” consideration, per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman on X. Bowles said he felt it was better to play for overtime given the wet field conditions in Kansas City.

Many times, a road team will go for the win in that situation, trying a two-point conversion instead of playing for the tie. The Buccaneers did not go for two. And that strategy backfired as the Chiefs won the coin toss and Patrick Mahomes led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a walk-off touchdown by Kareem Hunt. Tampa Bay never touched the ball in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in overtime

It’s always easy to judge a decision in hindsight. But given the Buccaneers injuries and the distinct home field advantage the Chiefs enjoy, it made a lot of sense to play for the win at the end of regulation. In fact, the MNF booth was convinced Tampa Bay would go for two as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman both brought it up multiple times before Bowles sent out the kicking unit.

The Buccaneers were playing without their top two receivers as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both were hurt in Week 7’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury while Evans will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. The team was also missing wideout Jalen McMillan due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile fellow WR Sterling Shepard and rookie running back Bucky Irving were questionable but ultimately played.

Bowles is an experienced head coach and, who knows, if the coin flip goes a different way, maybe we have a different outcome. But the Buccaneers had a chance to upset the Chiefs in Kansas City and opted to play it safe. Now the team drops to 4-5, two games behind the first-place Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South.