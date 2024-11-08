The Cincinnati Bengals entered Thursday Night Football in Baltimore looking for revenge against the Ravens. The Bengals let a late lead slip away in Week 5 in a heart-wrenching loss to the Ravens and looked to return the favor. Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase certainly has done his part.

During the fourth quarter, Chase burned the Ravens secondary for a 70-yard touchdown, his second of the game. That play pushed him up to 238 yards receiving and set an NFL record. The Pro Bowler had 193 yards receiving against the Ravens earlier this year. The 428 yards are the most ever by a receiver against a single opponent in one season in NFL history, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Expand Tweet

But he was not done. With the Bengals trailing 35-28 and less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Chase scored again on a beautiful pass from Joe Burrow. All told, Ja'Marr Chase finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns. So, the new NFL record sits at 457 yards.

The Bengals, however, went for the win and failed on their two-point conversion attempt. Burrow had Chase 1-on-1 on the outside, but decided to go in the direction of tight end Tanner Hudson. Hudson appeared to be held on the play, but no flag was thrown.

Once again, Cincinnati suffered a grueling defeat at the hands of Baltimore.

With the loss, the Bengals fell to 4-6 and 1-2 in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Ravens improved to 7-3 and are percentage points behind the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot.

Chase held out of training camp this past offseason, wanting a new contract. He eventually came back to the fold without a new deal, essentially betting on himself. It appears as though it was a smart bet.

He leads the National Football League with 981 receiving yards through 10 games.