Despite a disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals, star quarterback Joe Burrow has still been dealing. Despite not getting much help from anyone outside of Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow has been on fire week in and week out and constantly gives the Bengals a chance to win some of these high-scoring shootouts.

On Sunday, Burrow is back to his old tricks during an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns. The former LSU star wasted no time getting things going with a crazy highlight, as he found wide receiver Tee Higgins with an incredible pass while falling flat on his face.

Burrow's knee was just touching the ground as he let the throw go, but he had not been touched down by a Browns defender, so the touchdown stood.

Burrow's incredible feat in mid-air was just the start of another stellar day for the Heisman Trophy winner. During the second quarter, Burrow found Andrei Iosivas for another short touchdown to give the superstar signal caller a pair of touchdown passes on the day.

In a much more rare occurrence, Burrow and the Bengals are getting some help from their defense. The Browns have an uneven quarterback situation after benching Jameis Winston in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and their offense hasn't been able to make any inroads against this porous Cincinnati unit on Sunday. Behind the defense and Burrow's excellence, the Bengals were able to take a 17-0 lead into halftime.

The Bengals are looking to improve to 7-8 by holding onto that lead on Sunday, and if they do, they still have a slight chance to make the playoffs in the AFC. In order to do so, the Bengals must win out to get to 9-8 and the Denver Broncos must lose out.

The good news for the Bengals on that front is that they will host the Broncos in Week 17, so they will get a chance to get one game closer in the wild card race. Then, Cincinnati will need a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The path still isn't a likely one, but it is on the table.