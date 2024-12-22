The Cincinnati Bengals still have a chance to get into the playoffs in Week 16. The team is 6-8, which puts them two and a half games behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos for the final AFC Wild Card spots. It's a long shot, but after an 0-3 (then 1-4) start, it's impressive that the team made it this far. Despite the postseason hopes, changes are coming for the Bengals and some are speculating that those changes may include firing head coach Zac Taylor. However, it seems like Joe Burrow and other key members of the organization put the blame elsewhere.

“It hasn’t been the type of season Zac Taylor and the #Bengals anticipated, but Cincinnati – and Joe Burrow especially – still believe in their head coach,” Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz tweeted Sunday.

Schultz expanded on what's going on in the Bengals' building on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday.

“One thing about Zac Taylor is that he's extremely well-liked by the people and players who matter in that building. That helps him a lot,” Schultz told Colin Cowherd. “What also helps him is the fact that ownership did not give the Bengals the right opportunity to begin the season. They could have paid Trey Hendrikson. They didn't. They tagged Tee Higgins, and most importantly, they got to the goal line — the 1-yard line — with Ja'Marr Chase but they could not get the guarantees. … It's not viewed as a coaching problem. Maybe, if anything, the DC, Lou Anarumo, he has had issues, but offensively, they've been great. ”

It's no surprise that the Bengals have questions surrounding ownership. Owner Mike Brown inherited the team from his dad, who co-founded the franchise in 1968. Unlike the majority of NFL owners, Brown's money comes almost completely from the team. While that makes him wealthier than 99% of the world, it also means he is among the “poorest” NFL owners.

Brown's financial constraints have long-hampered the Bengals. The team didn't even have its own indoor practice facility until 2023.