The Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week Four. However, the win came at a serious cost as the Bengals three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson was forced to leave the game with a neck stinger.

Hendrickson was hurt in a frightening collision with teammate Sam Hubbard after rushing Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter of the Week Four matchup. He remained down on the field for several minutes receiving medical attention before walking off under his own power.

Head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal when speaking to reporters after the game about Hendrickson’s chances of playing in the team’s Week Five divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens. “We’ll see where the week takes us there. It’s less than 24 hours after the game, so hard to say,” Taylor said of Hendrickson’s injury, via the Cincinnati Bengals' official account on X.

Fortunately for Hendrickson and the Bengals, tests did not reveal any nerve damage suffered by the defensive standout, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Hendrickson suffered a neck stinger in the collision.

Hendrickson signed with the Bengals in 2021 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He’s been a huge part of Cincinnati’s defense, setting a franchise record 17.5 sacks in 2023, the second-most in the NFL last season.

While Hendrickson has yet to miss a game for the Bengals this season, he did sit out two days of practice leading up to the team’s Week Four matchup against the Panthers. So far, the 30-year-old defender has three sacks and nine total tackles on the young season.

During the offseason, Hendrickson requested a trade from the Bengals as he hoped to land a more lucrative long-term contract. The star DE went as far to consider retiring over his contract dispute with Cincinnati. Fortunately, Hendrickson has been on the field for the team since Week One of the season. Hopefully he’s not forced to miss time with the neck injury as the Bengals defensive line is already missing BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins.