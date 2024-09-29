Since signing with the Bengals ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Trey Hendrickson has been Cincinnati's best and most consistent player on the defensive side of the ball. After setting a career-high in sacks in his first season in Cincinnati, Hendrickson improved upon that mark last year, notching 17.5 sacks, the 2nd-highest total in the league and the most in a single-season in Bengals history.

Off to another hot start in 2024 despite his team's 0-3 start and a messy contract situation that resulted in a trade demand in the offseason, Hendrickson took three sacks into the Bengals road matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but before the three-time Pro Bowler could get his fourth of the season, he was involved in a scary collision with Bengals teammate Sam Hubbard.

Shortly after Hendrickson exited the game, the Cincinnati Bengals ruled him out for the rest of the game with a neck injury.

“Bengals say it's a neck injury for Trey Hendrickson and he is out.”

Trey Hendrickson logged just two tackles in Cincinnati's 34-24 win, but he did make one of the biggest defensive plays of the game for the Bengals. On Carolina's second drive of the game, Hendrickson deflected an Andy Dalton pass which was then intercepted by veteran safety Vonn Bell, who spent the 2023 season with the Panthers before re-signing with Cincinnati in the offseason. Five plays later after Bell's interception, Chase Brown scored what was his first of two touchdowns on the afternoon.

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals spoil Andy Dalton revenge game

It's been five years since Andy Dalton last donned the Orange and Black of the Bengals, and he's already faced his former team three times since then, but given how improbable it felt that the 33-year-old veteran would ever be in the position to be a full-time starter in the NFL once again, it's understandable why Dalton vs. Cincinnati would be a talking point going into the weekend.

Aside from the ball that was deflected by Trey Hendrickson as he released a throw, Andy Dalton played a pretty clean game, finishing 25-for-40 for 220 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception… numbers that were nearly identical — 22-for-31, 232 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception — for Bengals franchise QB Joe Burrow.

Next Sunday, the Bengals have a virtual must-win divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, who at 1-2, are facing some early season adversity too.