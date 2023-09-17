In the NFL, an 0-2 start does not bode well for a team's playoff chances. Don't tell that to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 on Sunday, Taylor seemed unfazed by his team's second straight loss. “Nothing discouraging about how we played,” is how Taylor summed up his team's performance, courtesy of The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

“This was exactly the game we knew we were going to get. Geno Stone made a great play. He did a great job holding back side and cheating. It turns into a 14-point swing.”

Stone, filling in at safety for the Ravens for injured Marcus Williams, made the most of his opportunity. He ended the Bengals' drive to open the second half of the game by picking off a Joe Burrow pass at the Baltimore goal line.

Stone's 36-yard return set up QB Lamar Jackson and the offense, and four plays later, Jackson hit TE Mark Andrew with a three-yard pass for six points. That gave the Ravens a 10-point lead in a game decided by a field goal.

Afterwards, Taylor was ready to make the most of the loss. “This is a game you store away and you learn from.”

One week after being let down by the offense, the Bengals' defense on Sunday was the issue. Lamar Jackson had a big game, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Six Ravens had three or more receptions on the day.

Burrow was better than his Week 1 performance, but still didn't look completely right. Perhaps the $275 million man is still dealing with the calf injury that bothered him throughout training camp.

Taylor's lack of panic might be warranted. After all, the Bengals began their 2022 season 0-2. They finished it 12-4 atop the NFC North and advanced to the AFC Championship game.

But an 0-2 start, with both losses coming to divisional rivals, is quite the hole to dig out of. The Bengals are now facing a must-win matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the LA Rams.