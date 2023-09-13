Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow had one of the worst games of his career in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, as the Bengals failed to score a touchdown in the 24-3 loss. Burrow's brutal game raised some eyebrows around the league, particularly since he just became the highest-paid player in NFL history. But at least one rival AFC executive isn't worried about what he saw, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

“I definitely wouldn't overreact — they'll be fine,” an AFC exec said. “Joe Burrow is too proven over time. Their timing was just off, and Cleveland's corners played well in one-on-one situations.”

It may have been a perfect storm, quite literally, for the Browns against the Bengals in Week 1. Burrow had a lot of rust to shake off after missing the preseason and practice time with a calf injury, and rainy weather may have hindered his ability to make precise throws. Browns QB Deshaun Watson only threw for 154 yards and one score, so the contrast between the two quarterbacks wasn't stark despite Burrow's brutal performance. That said, Joe Burrow's career-low 82 passing yards on 31 attempts in Week 1 is still hard to believe, as was Tee Higgins putting up zero receptions in the Bengals' first game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Burrow's previous career-low in passing yardage was 148 yards in a Week 11 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

While Joe Burrow's past performances indicate his showing against the Cleveland Browns was a definite outlier, Bengals fans could certainly use a turnaround game to inspire confidence that Burrow is in fact healthy and ready to lead Cincinnati to another deep playoff run once again this season.

Perhaps some home cooking will be the remedy for the Bengals, as they'll play host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.