The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to gain even more success in the upcoming NFL season. Right now, during their training camp, some players are in a tough spot. They're fighting to stay on the team or keep their current positions. As such, the preseason games are really important for them. This article will focus on four Bengals players who seem to be on the roster bubble but could make it to the final roster or keep their spots if they excel in the preseason.

Looking Back at the 2022 Bengals Season

Before anything, let's recall how the Bengals did in 2022. Remember that the Bengals built on their successful 2021 campaign with another strong season last year. They won 12 out of 16 games, which was enough for them to top the AFC North. They were even the top team in their conference for a while. However, they couldn't make it back to the Super Bowl because they lost the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20. Despite that, it was a very good campaign for Cincy. Of course, star QB Joe Burrow led the way with over 4,400 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also did well by putting up 1,000-plus receiving yards each.

Now let's look at the four players on the Bengals roster bubble who must shine in the 2023 preseason.

1. Malachi Carter

The Bengals' wide receiver corps is a hub of skill and anticipation. They are anchored by both Chase and Higgins. This position is undeniably a source of strength for the team.

Progressing from Chase and Higgins is Tyler Boyd, a solid contender for one of the league's most accomplished third options. Further down the roster, the Bengals introduce two rookies—Charlie Jones, a fourth-round selection, and Andrei Iosivas, a sixth-round pick.

Digging deeper into the lineup, we have Malachi Carter, an undrafted former Georgia Tech. Despite lacking flashy physical attributes, Carter boasts an impressive knack for delivering game-changing plays. While speed remains his primary challenge, it's worth highlighting his penchant for big plays. We can see Carter moving up the team's depth chart, potentially earning a roster spot. Of course, that's if he performs well in the preseason.

2. Calvin Tyler Jr

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Running back is a captivating position for the Bengals, initially uncertain due to doubts about Joe Mixon's future with the team. However, Mixon ultimately restructured his contract. This ensures his presence for some time to come. Now, Mixon's backup is Trayveon Williams. Yet, the Bengals also selected former Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round of this year's draft. This garnered much excitement among fans. With his solid background, Brown could potentially assume the starting role once Mixon's tenure concludes, given his experience carrying a significant workload.

Beyond this trio, an opportunity beckons. The chance for a fourth spot is open. Undrafted prospect Calvin Tyler Jr, hailing from Utah State, has the potential to make a compelling case during training camp and preseason. He accumulated over 2,000 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns in his two college seasons. That said, Tyler may need to showcase his skills in special teams and demonstrate an aptitude for pass blocking to secure a spot on the roster.

3. Devonnsha Maxwell

Picture a big wall stopping the other team from moving forward. That's what Devonnsha Maxwell wants to be in the team. He's like a human wall, making it hard for the other team to get through. However, he's not the biggest guy on the depth chat. As such, he needs to show he's really good at being a wall during practice.

4. Sidney Jones IV

Sidney Jones IV could be a potential standout in the team's defense. He works hard to stop the other team from catching the ball and scoring points. He had a really good year in 2021 with the Seahawks, but last year with the Raiders wasn't as great. If he can show that he's back to his old productive self, he might not only stay on the team but also get a more important role.

What's Up Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great 2022 NFL season. They won lots of games and made it really far in the playoffs. But now they have a new season in front of them, and it's time for these players to show what they've got. The team has some tough challenges coming up, but they have a pretty good chance of winning their division again and being a top team in the AFC. Of course, this is assuming Burrow can overcome his current injury issues. In addition, they need to make sure their defense is strong and they stay healthy. Overall, the Bengals are a really good team and might have a shot at winning the AFC title again this year.

The preseason games are super important for the four Bengals players we mentioned here. They need to show they're not just good at one thing, but that they can help the team in different ways. The Bengals have a lot of great players, but these guys need to stand out and prove they belong. It's like a big test for them, and if they do well, they'll get to keep wearing the Bengals' uniform. Let's see how it all goes!