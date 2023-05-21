The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Cincinnati Bengals want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three best players that the Cincinnati Bengals can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Duke Tobin has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Bengals have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Bengals are a young team that is on the rise. They made the Super Bowl in 2022, and they have a lot of potential to be a contender for years to come. One way that the Bengals could improve their roster is by trading for some more depth. The Bengals have a lot of strengths on their roster. These include a young and talented quarterback in Joe Burrow, a dynamic wide receiver duo in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and a strong pass rush led by Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

However, the Bengals also have some weaknesses. These include a young offensive line that could use some more experience, a below-average running game, and a secondary that needs to be improved. Overall, the Bengals have a lot of potential to be a contender in the AFC. However, they will need to address some of their weaknesses if they want to win a Super Bowl.

Let’s look at three players that the Bengals can trade for.

Derrick Henry is a two-time rushing champion and one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. He is 6’3 and 247 pounds, and he has a rare combination of size, speed, and power. Henry is a physical runner who can break tackles and gain yards after contact. He is also a very good receiver out of the backfield. In 2020, Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 502 yards and two touchdowns. That was his best season yet.

Henry’s size and strength make him a very difficult runner to tackle. He is not afraid to lower his shoulder and run through defenders, and he often breaks tackles for big gains. Henry is also very fast for his size, and he can outrun defenders in the open field. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he is one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL.

Henry would be a major upgrade for the Bengals’ running game. That was inconsistent last season, and they ranked 29th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Henry would give the Bengals a reliable option in the running game, and he would also help open up the passing game. Henry’s presence in the backfield would force defenses to respect the run, which would open up more opportunities for Joe Burrow and the passing game.

Adding Derrick Henry to the Bengals’ roster would make them a much more dangerous team. Henry is a game-changer. For sure, he would give the Bengals the edge they need to compete for a Super Bowl.

David Bakhtiari is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. He is 6’5 and 315 pounds and has a rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism. Bakhtiari is a very good pass blocker, and he is also a very good run blocker. He is known for his footwork and his ability to get to the second level. Remember that in 2020, Bakhtiari was named to his third Pro Bowl and his fifth All-Pro team.

Bakhtiari would be a major upgrade for the Bengals’ offensive line. That was a weakness last season, and they had 44 sacks allowed in total. Bakhtiari would give the Bengals a reliable option at left tackle, and he would help protect Joe Burrow.

Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He is 6’5 and has a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism. Andrews is a very good receiver, and he is also a very good blocker. He is known for his ability to make contested catches and his ability to block downfield. In 2022, Andrews was named to his third Pro Bowl.

Andrews would be a major upgrade for the Bengals’ receiving corps. That was inconsistent last season, and they ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in yards per catch. Andrews would give the Bengals another big-play threat on offense, and he would also help in the run game.

Again, remember that the Bengals are a young team that is on the rise. Adding any of these three players would be a major boost for the Bengals. It would help them take the next step toward becoming a Super Bowl champion.