Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has seen his name thrown around the rumor mill this offseason. However, he currently remains a member of the Titans roster.

On Sunday, we got no closer to a resolution on the matter. Titans general manager Ran Carthon said nothing has changed regarding Henry or quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s status with the team.

After speaking about the free agents the team has brought in, Carthon did say he was still evaluating the roster to see what still needs work. “We want to build a culture of competition. We are always looking to upgrade at every spot,” the Titans’ general manager said.

Rumors surrounding a Derrick Henry trade began about two weeks ago. Reports indicated the Titans shopped Henry around at the NFL Combine, and are looking to potentially move on.

It’s a shocking development given how important to Tennessee’s offense Henry is. The Alabama product played 16 games in 2022, racking up 1538 rushing yards on 349 carries.

In seven NFL seasons, the Titans have handed the ball off to Henry at least 200 times in five different seasons. Henry has received 300 or more carries in three of the last four seasons.

Henry has gone on to earn Pro Bowl honors on three separate occasions. His play and importance parlayed into a massive four-year, $50 million extension in July 2020.

Despite Henry’s great performance a year ago, the Titans failed to make the playoffs. They finished 7-10, a massive disappointment considering how other teams in the AFC South performed for most of the season.

It will be interesting to see what the Titans can get if they decide to move on from Henry. Only time will tell if a team puts together the assets to acquire one of the NFL’s most dominant runners.