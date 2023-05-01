The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals finished with eight selections this year. Were the Bengals able to use the 2023 NFL Draft to find the missing pieces that would lead them to ultimate success after coming so close in the previous two seasons? Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Bengals made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bengals had a strong showing in the 2023 NFL draft, led by their first-round pick Myles Murphy, an edge rusher from Clemson. Despite the league’s trend of prioritizing wide receivers, the Bengals focused heavily on defense in the early rounds. As such, they positioned themselves to counter the quarterback-heavy AFC.

Yes, the Bengals’ draft may not have had the star power of past years. Still, the team addressed multiple needs without any glaring weaknesses. The Bengals were also considering long-term solutions for left guard and safety. Sure, a single tight end may not be a game-changer for the offense. However, the Bengals’ draft picks have the potential to make a significant impact in the near future.

Overall, the Bengals had a solid draft. They took steps towards becoming top contenders in the AFC. By addressing multiple areas of need, they have set themselves up for future success.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 28- EDGE Myles Murphy (Clemson)

Grade: B+

The Bengals made a smart choice by selecting Myles Murphy as the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a former Clemson edge rusher. Despite needing to strengthen their offensive line and secondary, the Bengals recognized the importance of having a strong pass rush to defend against the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC.

At 6’5 and 275 pounds, Murphy is a versatile defensive end who can make an impact from any position on the line. With Trey Hendrickson set to become a free agent in 2025, Murphy’s size, speed, and strength make him a valuable addition to the Bengals’ defense. His impressive athleticism demonstrated during his pro day suggests that he will be a constant force in pressuring opposing teams at the NFL level.

.@ClemsonFB’s Myles Murphy is coming to a sack a QB near you 💪 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uWBHjrAJiV — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2023

Round 2, Pick 60- CB DJ Turner (Michigan)

Grade: A

DJ Turner, a cornerback from Michigan, was selected with the 60th overall pick. He has impressive physical abilities and technical skills. Turner’s patient approach to man coverage and aggressive playing style also makes him a promising addition to the Bengals’ secondary. Recall that they lost some players in the offseason. Turner is expected to compete for early playing time.

Round 3, Pick 95- S Jordan Battle (Alabama)

Grade: B+

In the third round, the Bengals addressed the safety position by selecting Jordan Battle. He is a football-savvy player from Alabama. Sure, Battle may not be an elite athlete. Still, his versatility in multiple defensive phases, coverage fluidity, and reliable tackling technique could earn him a starting position as a rookie.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Round 4, Pick 131- WR Charlie Jones (Purdue)

Grade: B+

The Bengals also picked wide receiver Charlie Jones from Purdue in the fourth round. Jones is a skilled route runner with excellent burst and decent long speed. He also offers kick and punt return value, adding to the Bengals’ impressive group of receivers.

Round 5, Pick 163- RB Chase Brown (Illinois)

Grade: A

In Round 5, the Bengals picked up Chase Brown from Illinois. Despite coming off an injury, he is one of the most productive running backs in college football from last season. Brown’s build is that of a power back. However, he has exceptional straight-line speed, short-area burst, explosion, and cutting ability. This could make him an interesting addition to the Bengals’ backfield, and he may see significant snaps early in his NFL career.

Round 6, Pick 206- WR Andrei Iosivas (Princeton)

Grade: B

In Round 6, the Bengals select Andrei Iosivas. He is a former Princeton WR who performed well at the Senior Bowl and has an impressive size of 6’3 and 205 pounds. Iosivas’ athleticism could turn him into a dangerous pass-catching weapon, making this a great value pick for the Bengals. However, while double-dipping at the position is good, bypassing the offensive line could be a concern.

Round 6, Pick 217- P Brad Robbins (Michigan)

Grade: C+

In Round 6, the Bengals picked Brad Robbins from Michigan as their punter. While Robbins has NFL-level hang time and accuracy to place the ball inside the 20, his leg power is not as strong as some of his peers. Although Robbins is a good pick, Adam Korsak from Rutgers, who was ranked higher, was still available at this point.

Round 7, Pick 246- CB DJ Ivey (Miami)

Grade: B

Finally, in Round 7, the Bengals added another cornerback to their class with DJ Ivey from Miami. He had an impressive 2022 season, including two interceptions and five pass breakups. Ivey’s size, speed, and physicality make him a solid depth piece for the Bengals.

It appears that the Bengals have followed a typical draft strategy, addressing immediate and future needs. The first three picks were aimed at bolstering the defense, specifically the secondary. Myles Murphy and Jordan Battle are expected to contribute early on. Their second-round pick, DJ Turner, is also a promising athlete with potential as a slot CB, but he may require development time.