Many eyes will be on the Cincinnati Bengals as they opened their 2023 campaign in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the Bengals-Browns game, we'll be making our Bengals Week 1 predictions.

Cincinnati has proven to be a powerhouse in the AFC over the past couple of seasons. While the AFC is a highly competitive conference, the Bengals are an established contender, as Joe Burrow has led the team to two straight AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Cincy has an elite offense with Burrow at quarterback leading the way, Joe Mixon at running back, and an elite trio of wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals also improved their offensive line this past offseason, with the big splash signing of Orlando Brown Jr. being one of the best moves of free agency. With the addition of the four-time Pro Bowler, the Bengals o-line could end up being a top-ten unit in 2023.

Cincinnati's defense also has a chance to be a top-ten unit, as they have a lot of talent on that side of the ball as well. Although the Bengals have a great team, their Week 1 matchup against their division rival in the Browns won't be easy. Burrow's status as he works his way back from a calf injury will be worth monitoring, although he logged a full practice on Wednesday, which seems to indicate he will be good to go for this game.

For the Browns, Deshaun Watson is set for his first full season with his new team, as he only played in six games in 2022 following his 11-game suspension to start the campaign. Watson struggled in his return after the suspension, but he has proven to be a star quarterback in the NFL, and with a full training camp, he should be ready for the season.

The Browns have a talented roster, and if Watson plays at a high level, Cincinnati will have a tough game on their hands. Division contests are always tough, and Week 1 should be no different.

With that said, let's move on to our Bengals Week 1 predictions.

3. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Ja'Marr Chase has been phenomenal in his first two seasons in the NFL. Chase and Burrow have a dynamic connection that dates back to college, as they played together at LSU. In 12 games last season, Chase caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. These are great numbers, and he could've done more if he didn't miss five games due to a hip injury.

Chase is one of the league's best receivers, and Burrow will continue to connect with him. He is a great deep threat that can make big plays downfield on a consistent basis.

Chase's speed and route-running ability make him one of the toughest guys to cover in the NFL. Chase should have a great performance against Cleveland in Week 1 and haul in his first touchdown of the season.

2. Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws for over 330 yards

Joe Burrow has shown that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Burrow completed 68.3 percent of his passes last season while throwing for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

The 26-year-old quarterback is a winner, and he is an elite passer. Against Cleveland, Cincinnati will need Burrow to have a great game and dice up the Browns' defense. In Week 1, Burrow should throw for over 330 yards to help the Bengals get a Week 1 victory.

1. Bengals beat Browns by ten-plus

Although Cleveland has a good roster, Cincinnati is the superior team. The Browns do have an advantage as they are at home, but the Bengals are a quality road team and will be out for revenge after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last year.

The Bengals will be on a mission to win the Super Bowl this season, as they have been close two years in a row. Burrow and the Bengals will come out strong in Week 1 and beat the Browns by ten-plus points.