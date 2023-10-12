The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-20 win at State Farm Stadium in Week 5.

The Bengals offense ended the game with 317 receiving yards and 93 rushing yards. Running back Joe Mixon gained 81 rushing yards on 25 carries. Linebacker Germaine Pratt recorded 10 tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection. Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw for 166 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 15 of his 32 pass attempts.

“We just don't overreact, to the early part of the season we correct what we can correct,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if it's rewarding to see the offense perform well, via Bengals.com. “There was never any wholesale changes needed, we knew how close we were and we knew what it could look like.

“We have to continue to build off of days like today, that's a big part of it but there was never any overreaction or anything like that from us and we just stayed the course. When you trust what you're doing and believe in your process there's plenty of time for it all to take shape and for us to get the footing that we needed to get. I thought today was a good step in the direction that way.”

Cincinnati will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 15. The Seahawks are 3-1 in their first four games of the 2023 NFL regular season. They recovered from a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with wins over the Detroit Pistons, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

What are some bold predictions for the Bengals when they face the Seahawks on Sunday?

3. Joe Burrow will record at least 240 passing yards, one passing touchdown

Burrow ended the matchup against the Cardinals with 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The one-time Pro Bowler has earned just under 1,050 passing yards and five passing touchdowns during his fourth season in the NFL. He broke the 200-passing-yard mark in matchups against the Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks have allowed a total of 1,120 passing yards during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them behind the Rams, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs for 17th place in the league. They allowed 334 passing yards in their loss to Los Angeles and their 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

2. Ja'Marr Chase will have another stellar game

Chase garnered a team-leading 192 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns during Cincinnati's win over the Cardinals. He caught a franchise-record 15 passes on 19 targets. It would be his second career game with 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info.

“You know, Ja'Marr. Nothing really surprises you,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com. “You just keep finding ways to get him the ball. It can come in so many different ways because of how flexible he is as a football player and his football IQ.

“I say it all the time – you can put him in a slot, you can put him in a Z, you can put him in an X, you can put him in the backfield. Just keep getting the ball in his hands and good things are going to happen. We got so many other great, great players involved to take the pressure off him. We can't just lock in on him. I think that's the critical part of things. I was proud of the way that those guys played today.”

Chase and the rest of the Bengals receiving core will play a key role in claiming a potential win over the Seahawks. Cincinnati ranks 30th in the league with a total of 373 rushing yards on 106 carries, according to NFL.com. The Seahawks are tied with the Cleveland Browns for first in the league in yards allowed per carry with 3.2. Panthers receiver Adam Thielen gained 145 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in Seattle's win over Carolina.

1. The Bengals will win over the Seahawks by a one-touchdown margin

The Bengals must find a way to carry the momentum from winning two of their last three matchups when they take to Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Cincinnati will have to tap into the potential of its passing game to take a potential win against Seattle before they move into a Bye Week in Week 7.

“Playing against a really good team. They do a good job,” Taylor said on Wednesday, via Bengals Senior Writer Geoff Hobson. “They're first in the league against the run and they do a good job so maybe teams have thrown the ball a little bit more and so the statistics aren't quite as high as the run defense, but they're really good on the back end at linebacker and they're very aware and they do a great job communicating and they've had a lot of success.

“That's why they're 3-1, and they've beaten good teams and so it's going to be a real challenge for our team on Sunday.”