The Cincinnati Bengals will have plenty to look out for before the start of the 2023 season, including a few position battles and how some of the newer faces will fit with the roster.

Cincinnati made a few moves in the offseason to help strengthen its roster before another potential playoff run in 2023. The Bengals brought in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, signing the four-time Pro Bowler to a four-year, $64 million contract in March. They re-signed linebacker Germaine Pratt, a former third-round selection for the Bengals in 2019, to a three-year extension the same month. A handful of other players either signed or re-signed one-year deals, adding and retaining extra depth to Cincinnati before the 2023 NFL season.

The Bengals welcomed eight rookies to their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy and Clemson cornerback DJ Turner II. They continued to up their defense with the selections of Alabama safety Jordan Battle and Miami cornerback DJ Ivey.

Of the new and returning players heading into next year's campaign, who is one surprise player who could make or break the Bengals' 2023 NFL season?

Jonah Williams

How will Williams fit as a right tackle on the Bengals' offensive line?

Williams, the former 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, played and started in 16 games for the Bengals in 2022. He played in 100% of the team's snaps on offense in all but one of the games he suited up for last season, according to Pro Football Reference. The former Alabama tackle finished the 2022 season with a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 63.9, putting him on par with Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross and Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole and around 108th among players who played in 300 or more pass-blocking snaps.

Williams requested a trade from Cincinnati in March. He would back off his request a few months later.

“I'll be happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates,” Williams said in June, via Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson. “l love everyone in the room, love the coaches, love the fans. I'm stoked.”

Along with Brown, Williams will take up snaps on an offensive line that features guard Alex Cappa, a two-time Super Bowl champion in center Ted Karras and second-year guard Cordell Volson. The Bengals' offense allowed 44 sacks last season, putting them on pace with the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at about 20th in the league.

With tackle La'el Collins on the Bengals' Physically Unable to Perform list, it will be up to Williams to take the starting role on the right side of the offensive line. Williams took a starting role at the right tackle in 2016 for the Alabama Crimson Tide before moving to the left side in his sophomore season, according to the team's website.

“I'm going to make it one,” Williams said about transitioning smoothly back to the right side, via All Bengals Beat Writer Russ Heltman. “Whether it is or isn't. I'm going to make it one. I'm going to be out there every day doing sets. And then you know, I think I'll have about a month before training camp of being cleared. And then I'll have all of training camp to get acclimated and get moving there.

“So whether it's smooth or not it doesn't matter, I'm going to do it.”