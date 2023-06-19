The Cincinnati Bengals had a remarkable 2022 NFL season, turning their fortunes around after a slow start and emerging as a formidable force in the league. Led by standout players like quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, running back Joe Mixon, and defensive end Sam Hubbard, the Bengals captured the AFC North title. As the team gears up for the upcoming 2023 season, however, a group of promising rookies is poised to challenge the roles of established veterans. In this article, we'll explore five Cincinnati Bengals veterans whose positions could be pushed by these talented newcomers.

Bengals in 2022

The Bengals' 2022 season was defined by their resilience and success on the field. Despite a challenging start, they rallied and won 12 of their last 14 games, finishing the regular season with a stellar 12-4 record. Their playoff journey included victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, propelling them to the AFC Championship Game, where they encountered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the Bengals' overall performance showcased their potential and laid a solid foundation for the future.

The Promising Rookies

Let's turn our attention to the rookies the Bengals have drafted this year. They hold the potential to make a significant impact on the team's dynamics in the upcoming season. Myles Murphy, a versatile defensive lineman out of Clemson, boasts exceptional athleticism. This enables him to disrupt opposing quarterbacks from both the inside and outside positions. Joining him is DJ Turner II, a physical cornerback from Michigan who brings a tenacious tackling ability and strong coverage skills. He positions himself to evolve into a lockdown corner in the NFL. Alabama's Jordan Battle is recognized for his football intelligence, offering versatility as a safety who excels both in box play and in coverage. His knack for making game-changing plays on the ball adds a valuable asset to the Bengals' defense.

In the wide receiver position, Purdue's Charlie Jones enters the scene as a speedster who poses a constant threat to defenses. He can create explosive plays after the catch. Furthermore, Jones's skills as a returner contributes to his potential impact on special teams. Last but not least, Illinois product Chase Brown brings his powerful running style and proficiency in running between the tackles to the Bengals' backfield. Brown's reliable receiving abilities further solidify his potential as a dual-threat running back. He offers the team diverse offensive options as they head into the season.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, several Bengals veterans face the potential challenge of defending their starting positions against these talented rookies.

Sam Hubbard

As the Bengals' starting defensive end, Sam Hubbard has been a consistent presence on the defensive line. He brings a tenacious approach and strong pass-rushing skills. However, his role could face a challenge from the athletic and promising Murphy. Murphy's remarkable versatility as a defensive lineman sets him apart. He showcases the ability to seamlessly transition between playing on the inside and on the edge. With his explosive athleticism and relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks, Murphy brings a superior pass-rushing ability that could add a new dimension to the Bengals' defense. His agility and knack for disrupting the backfield make him an intriguing contender to push Hubbard for valuable playing time in the upcoming season.

Nick Scott

Nick Scott has come on from the Rams to be the Bengals' starting safety. However, his role may face a challenge from Jordan Battle. Battle's football intelligence and exceptional playmaking abilities make him an intriguing candidate to push Scott for playing time. Known for his versatility, Battle thrives in both coverage situations and in playing near the line of scrimmage. His ability to read offenses and make quick decisions enables him to anticipate plays effectively. This may result in crucial pass breakups and interceptions. Battle has the potential to provide stiff competition for Scott's starting spot. He can inject a new level of playmaking prowess into the Bengals' defensive backfield.

Tee Higgins has emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Joe Burrow. As the team's starting wide receiver, Higgins has developed chemistry with Burrow and established himself as a go-to option in the passing game. However, he may face stiff competition from the explosive Charlie Jones. Jones brings a blend of speed and agility to the wide receiver position. These make him a constant threat to stretch the field and create big plays. He just has the ability to separate from defenders and has a knack for making plays after the catch. As such, Jones provides a tantalizing alternative dynamic to the Bengals' receiving corps. His deep threat capabilities could add a new dimension to the team's passing attack. This makes the battle for playing time between Higgins and Jones one to keep a close eye on.

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon has been the Bengals' workhorse in the backfield for years. As the team's starting running back, Mixon has consistently provided a consistent ground game and a valuable outlet for Burrow in the passing game. However, he may face competition from Chase Brown. Brown's physicality and proficiency in goal-line situations make him an intriguing alternative in the backfield. With his ability to bulldoze through defenders and pick up tough yards, Brown provides the Bengals with a different dimension in their rushing attack. His knack for finding the end zone and his effectiveness in short-yardage situations could challenge Mixon's hold on the starting role.

Looking Ahead

The emergence of these talented rookies creates an exciting atmosphere of competition within the team. While it remains early to predict the exact outcome of these positional battles, the rookies' potential impact is undeniable. The Bengals possess a youthful and talented roster that positions them as formidable contenders for the AFC title. However, the team's ability to stay healthy and navigate their challenging schedule will be critical to their success.

In summary, the Bengals are a team on the rise. They are armed with a mix of proven veterans and promising rookies. The upcoming season certainly holds tremendous potential for growth. If they can harness their collective talent, the Bengals will be a formidable force in 2023.