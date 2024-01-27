Noah Hanifin could be a hot trade candidate.

The Calgary Flames are sitting well outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture. As a result, many expect them to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline in March. And one of their more talked about players around this time is defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Hanifin is on an expiring contract, hitting NHL Free Agency this summer. That will weigh on contending teams interested in adding him to their roster. However, he is expected to be a sought-after player as the NHL Trade Deadline gets closer.

In any case, teams that are acquiring Hanifin are getting a rather dependable player. The Flames defender can be deployed in any situation, and contribute offensively and in his own end. He is a player any team would covet having in their lineup.

As trade winds begin to blow in the NHL, let's see which teams could circle around the former first-round pick. Here are the three best landing spots for Noah Hanifin if the Flames decide to trade the 26-year-old defenseman.

Noah Hanifin fits with Devils

The Devils are in need of a boost. New Jersey is falling behind in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They currently sit four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the conference.

New Jersey has a problem with keeping the puck out of their net. Entering play Friday, they own the sixth-highest goals-against per-game mark. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to their goaltending, but a need on the blueline also exists given their issues.

Hanifin logs a ton of important minutes for the Flames. He has good size, is an excellent skater, and has a better shot than most give her credit for. He isn't the most physical player, but he is not afraid to get involved in the rough battles along the boards.

Noah Hanifin provides a much-needed boost for the Devils as they try to climb the Eastern Conference standings. If they can make a deal work, New Jersey could become a true threat to their Wild Card rivals.

Coyotes could talk to Flames

The Arizona Coyotes have found themselves lingering around the playoff race in the Western Conference. They entered play Friday four points behind the Nashville Predators for the final spot in the West. The Coyotes could find themselves active in the trade market if they believe they can make the playoffs this year.

Arizona has watched as offseason pickup Sean Durzi emerged as their top defenseman. Furthermore, J.J. Moser has played well this season. However, the Coyotes could use a bit more quality of depth behind them. And they could use a defenseman that can provide a bit of offensive scoring from the point.

Hanifin might be a steep cost for a team not immediately in the Western Conference playoff picture. That said, the 26-year-old is also everything the Coyotes could use as they try to make a run during the final stretch of the season.

Bruins are a team to watch

The Boston Bruins are once again one of the best teams in the NHL. Boston holds a five-point advantage over the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead. That said, the Bruins could look to make a splash ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Boston is reportedly looking to add offense ahead of March's deadline. However, they had an interest in acquiring the Flames defenseman shortly after the 2023 NHL Draft. During the summer, reports emerged that Hanifin had an interest in returning to the United States.

The Bruins could try making a splash to improve their odds ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they can make a deal work with the Flames, Boston could call about Noah Hanifin around the March 8th NHL Trade Deadline.