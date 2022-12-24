By Spencer See · 4 min read

People have a lot of options on how to spend their Christmas, but for die-hard basketball fans, they spend it watching NBA Christmas Day games. Christmas Day contests are an early spectacle in the NBA season. The festivities always feature several rivalry matchups with plenty of star power. For this piece, let’s rank the five best Christmas Day games in NBA history.

5. Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers 2004

Score: Miami Heat 104, Los Angeles Lakers 102 (OT)

Despite winning three NBA championships together, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal weren’t on good terms, especially in the latter part of their partnership in L.A. As we all know, Bryant stayed in Los Angeles while Shaq was shipped to Miami.

In 2004, the two faced each other on Christmas Day in Shaq’s return to L.A. and the matchup didn’t disappoint. In fact, the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. Bryant finished the game with 42 points, but couldn’t sink the potential game-winning 3-pointer. On the other hand, Shaq and Dwyane Wade had double-doubles of their own. The Big Diesel tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds. Wade registered 29 points and 10 assists.

Given that the game featured one of the most heated rivalries in NBA history and didn’t disappoint in terms of finish and performance, this game ranks fifth on this NBA Christmas history list.

4. Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic 1995

Score: Orlando Magic 92, Houston Rockets 90

More often than not, NBA Finals rematches on Christmas Day always feature high stakes. It is either a chance for the defending champions to reassert their mastery or a chance for the runner-up to seek vengeance. Because of this, the first-ever Christmas Day Finals rematch deserves the next spot on this list.

Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets were in the midst of another title defense after going back-to-back. Unfortunately for the Rockets, Shaq and the Magic got some revenge in this one after the 1995 Finals sweep. In the game, Olajuwon’s stat line of 30 points 12 rebounds, and six assists went to waste after Penny Hardaway drilled a game-winning teardrop off an isolation play. Hardaway and Shaq finished with 22 points apiece. The latter also added 18 rebounds to send Orlando fans home happy on Christmas.

3. Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks 1986

Score: New York Knicks 86, Chicago Bulls 85

Michael Jordan became one of the fixtures of NBA Christmas during his career. However, his first one was tragic. While Jordan scored 30 points against the Knicks, he only shot a measly 10-of-28 from the field.

Furthermore, Patrick Ewing played hero after making the game-winning putback. The Knicks big man finished the game with a monster double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds. The game was certainly one of the biggest in the rivalry between the Bulls and Knicks. Thus, the game makes it to the top three of this list.

2. Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 2021

Score: Milwaukee Bucks 117, Boston Celtics 113

The Bucks and Celtics have been one of the most interesting rivalries as of late in the Eastern Conference. This was evident during their Christmas Day clash in 2021. With under two minutes remaining, the game was up for grabs and the two teams engaged in a cardiac affair.

Although the Celtics were leading by two late in the game, a Wesley Matthews triple off a block would shift the momentum to the side of the Bucks. Shortly after, Giannis’ game-sealing block iced the game for good in favor of the Bucks.

Giannis led the Bucks with 36 points and 12 rebounds. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics by scoring 25 points apiece.

There will be a Christmas rematch in 2022 after the two teams played an epic seven-game playoff series. Let’s hope we get another classic.

1. Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers 2016

Score: Cleveland Cavaliers 109, Golden State Warriors 108

The Cavaliers were fresh from pulling off a historic NBA championship after climbing out of a 3-1 deficit at the expense of the Warriors. With stakes high during Christmas, none of the teams wanted to give in. As a result, this game easily tops the list as the best Christmas game in NBA history.

In order to reclaim their glory, the Warriors had just recruited Kevin Durant from free agency. This allowed the Warriors to have stars all over the floor in KD, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However despite the odds against the Cavs, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James once again did their magic on Christmas.

Despite facing a double-digit deficit early in the fourth, James and Irving conspired a rally to uplift the Cavs over the Warriors. James dropped 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Irving scored 25 points, dished out 10 dimes, and made the game-winning fadeaway in an instant NBA Christmas classic. Durant paced the Warriors with 36 points and 15 rebounds.