March Madness time is officially here. Selection Sunday came and went, and as always, noteworthy teams across college basketball were left off the bracket. One of the most surprising snubs was Rutgers, who finished with a 19-14 overall record and a 10-10 mark in the Big Ten.

Rutgers’ snub from the Field of 68 did not go over well with fans, and this viral Isiah Thomas meme was a popular choice on Sunday.

Rutgers looking at the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Fy9m36QsRu — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 12, 2023

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shared his thoughts on Rutgers being left out, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t happy one bit.

“#35 in KenPom rankings. Beat #1 seed Purdue on the road and nearly beat them again two days ago. And won against a number of strong teams during the season. Rutgers should have made the Tourney. Period. Full stop.”

Murphy has a point, and Rutgers was very deserving of a bid. The Scarlet Knights have signature wins over Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State, Penn State again, and a road victory against then-No. 1 Purdue. Rutgers getting snubbed was a widespread consensus from college basketball fans everywhere.

Nevada getting in over Rutgers is laughable. Good one, Committee. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) March 12, 2023

Rutgers is ranked higher on KenPom than 12 teams that got at large bids which tells you all you need to know about how much Rutgers got screwed! — College Hoops Chat Radio Show (@CollHoopsChat) March 12, 2023

Rutgers owns best victory in nation at Purdue, 10 wins against Q1-Q2 opponents. Battle-tested in Big Ten w/ 7 wins vs current field of 68. Have nations best defender (McConnell), nations best dunker (Omoruyi) and passer in conference (Mulcahy). defense is top 20 in every category https://t.co/K7ZUC5VdAq — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2023

Rutgers beat Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and then faced Purdue again, losing by just five points in another strong effort. However, they are off the bracket, and this is just another year of resume-worthy teams being snubbed.

As such, the Scarlet Knights will play in the NIT as a No. 1 seed and will kick off their postseason tournament on Tuesday against Hofstra.