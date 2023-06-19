Draymond Green has officially declined his player option with the Golden State Warriors and will be entering NBA free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Although he and the Warriors have both expressed interest in a return on a new deal, he will now have free rein to test the open waters of NBA free agency. There will be plenty of teams across the NBA that would be interested in his services, namely NBA Finals contenders. If he does end up leaving the Warriors in NBA free agency, there are three destinations in particular that Draymond Green would fit best with: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Dallas Mavericks.

All three of these squads figure to be amid an NBA Finals window and will be trying to be contenders next season. All three are also in the Western Conference, something Green might be interested in so he would have the ability to compete against the Warriors. Again, it seems very likely that Green returns to Golden State given his and the organization's public interest in retaining him. However, with four rings under his belt, any championship contender would love to have him in the locker room, and if he is offered more than what the Warriors can pay him, it would come as no surprise to see Draymond Green play elsewhere. Seeing Draymond Green's tenure with the Warriors end would suggest that he signed with either the Lakers, Suns, or Mavericks in NBA free agency.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have been a rumored destination for Draymond Green for quite some time if a split from the Warriors occurs. A primary reason is his relationship with LeBron James, as the two have been very public with their friendship and admiration for each other over the years. Not to mention, the Lakers are a firm title contender, and James is only interested in competing for championships at this point in his career. Green would be a huge addition to bring a championship mentality to Los Angeles, and he would fit in the defensive identity that the Lakers already possess. Not only would he make sense for the defensive side of the ball, but he would give the Lakers a new dynamic on offense that they desperately need.

The Lakers biggest struggles this season came when they got stagnant on offense and resorted to isolation basketball. With Green on the floor this would be hard to accomplish; he has made a career out of being an elite facilitator and having the ability to run an offense from the forward position. Green would install much more movement into the Lakers offense, and he would also demand greater effort if the movement ever deteriorated. It is clear that if Draymond Green does opt to leave the Warriors in NBA free agency, the Lakers would be a great fit.

2. Phoenix Suns

After trading for Bradley Beal, Draymond Green is the exact player that the Suns need to target in NBA free agency. The Suns have the offensive star power to play with anyone now, as the big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker is absolutely elite at scoring the ball. However, they now lack severely in depth and defense, and will need to bring in guys who are willing to sacrifice glamor for the betterment of the team. Fortunately, Draymond Green has always done what his team needs of him and it has helped him win four championships; the Suns now have their exact target in NBA free agency.

The Suns undoubtedly made the move for Bradley Beal because they know it is now or never to win an NBA Finals with their current stars. Building a championship roster around Beal, Durant and Booker is imperative regardless of how much it leverages their future. If they can't win with their current stars, the entire organization will probably be upended besides new owner Matt Ishbia. Green would come in with the championship mentality and experience, as well as having chemistry with Durant from their days together with the Warriors. Trading for Bradley Beal makes the Suns intent to contend now serious, and adding Draymond Green in NBA free agency would further establish that intent.

3. Dallas Mavericks

Signing with the Dallas Mavericks might not be the top spot for Draymond Green himself, but he is a perfect fit for the organization. The Mavericks were the worst rebounding and defensive team in the NBA last year, which can be chalked down to one thing: effort. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have no issues scoring the basketball, but the Mavericks as a team just looked consistently outworked on the glass and on defense. The spirit and energy that Draymond Green plays with would elevate the entire Mavericks roster and finally give them a little pride in the hustle categories.

Although the Mavericks number one priority is retaining Kyrie Irving in NBA free agency, Draymond Green should be a close second. He is the perfect third to Irving and Doncic, as he would be a great facilitator for the two and help the Mavericks desperately on defense. The Mavericks are also in win-now mode with Doncic's free agency looming and their intention of going all in for Irving, so bringing in a championship caliber player like Green would be massive. Once NBA free agency really gets going, the Mavericks need to go after Draymond Green.