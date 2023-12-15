If the Warriors think it's time to say goodbye to Draymond Green where are the best landing spots?

It's another day in the NBA season and another (negative) headline with Draymond Green's name on it. It may be time for the Golden State Warriors to consider trading their longtime star, and if they do, here are the best Draymond Green trade destinations.

The plethora of issues from last season have continued to negatively affect the NBA universe as Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Jusuf Nurkic and being ejected from the contest for the third time this season.

After winning the NBA Championship in 2022, the performance of the Golden State Warriors has plummeted immensely as indicated in their current 10-14 record. Obviously, it is not solely Green's fault, but many of their struggles have stemmed from the missed games of Green, along with his abysmal behavior this season. Even though he signed a massive $100 million extension in the offseason, the patience of the front office could dwindle until they decide to trade him as soon as possible.

With that as a looming possibility, these are a couple of organizations that could be willing to utilize Green's services and absorb his massive contract.

The No. 1 Draymond Green trade destination is the Miami Heat. Yes, this will surprise a myriad of readers, but the Heat culture that is embedded in every member of the franchise is something that could revitalize Green's career. There were some hot-headed individuals like Chris Andersen who flourished in an environment like Miami.

The leaders in the system led by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have a unique way of gaining the trust and respect from every player that dons the Heat jersey. From the trade package perspective, Miami has the large salary of Kyle Lowry as cap filler along with several draft picks at their disposal. With Green's low trade value right now, Miami must be adamant not to let go of either Tyler Herro or Jaime Jaquez Jr. in this deal.

The Sacramento Kings is one squad that has continuously been rumored as a plausible Draymond Green trade destination. He was an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and there were talks that Sacramento was opening up cap space, so they can give Green the max. Even if it did not materialize, this is another legitimate opportunity for them to bolster their defense and enhance their front-court depth.

The system of Sacramento is very offensive-centric, so Green will bring a different flavor to the table, which is critical for their championship aspirations. Having Green join De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis in the starting lineup will be fantastic for head coach Mike Brown. Additionally, Green has a prior relationship with Brown, so it can be a convincing factor for him to move to the Kings.

The most obvious and most talked about choice is none other than the Los Angeles Lakers. Since Green is part of Klutch Sports, he has a close relationship with other Klutch clients, such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Even on the court, Green is the perfect piece to play alongside Davis because of his defensive versatility and mammoth frame that will lessen the pounding on Davis.

The playing time at the 4 position has been a massive question mark for the Lakers this year, but Green will address that immediately. Similar to Miami, perimeter shooting will be an issue with James, Davis, and Green, but L.A. has been comfortable in focusing on interior scoring.

Even with the percolating issues, it is still unlikely for Draymond Green to leave the Bay Area, but just in case he does, these three organizations will fit him perfectly.