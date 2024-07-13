It was shocking when we learned the New York Rangers were looking for trade destinations for their captain, Jacob Trouba. The 30-year-old defenseman didn't have a great playoff run, as he got exposed by speed on multiple occasions. He also didn't help his growing reputation as a dirty player by attempting to throw some questionable hits. That likely isn't why the Rangers are shopping him, as it has more to do with his $8 million cap hit for the next two seasons.

At this point in his career, Trouba doesn't look like an $8 million player, and the Rangers need to maximize their contending window. They may feel like they don't have many contending years left in the Eastern Conference, and they don't want to have the anchor of Trouba's contract holding them down for the next two seasons.

Trouba made a possible trade difficult when he said he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause. He joined the Rangers because his wife had an opportunity to grow her medical career by completing a three-year residency at a New York hospital. She isn't able to transfer, and the pair have a newborn child, so Trouba doesn't want to leave his family for another city.

Jacob Trouba returns home to Michigan

Jacob Trouba is a native of Rochester, Michigan. He grew up playing with Detroit Compuware, Michigan's elite minor hockey program. After two seasons at the USNTDP, based in Plymouth, Michigan, Trouba starred at the University of Michigan. Trouba's first time leaving the state to play hockey was in 2013-14 when he joined the Winnipeg Jets. Trouba doesn't have much interest in leaving the Rangers, but going home to Detroit may be the one thing he'll eventually agree to do.

The Detroit Red Wings are currently negotiating with franchise defenseman Moritz Seider, who is one of a few restricted free agents that Steve Yzerman is yet to ink into a deal, but he may be their biggest priority. If the relationship between Seider and the Red Wings sours, Detroit will have plenty of issues. They currently have Ben Chiarot and Justin Holl as the highest-paid defensemen on their rosters. No offense to those two, but they weren't what Yzerman had in mind when he joined his former team to do his “Yzer-Plan”.

The Red Wings need to bolster their blue line, and acquiring Jacob Trouba would go a long way to making Detroit a contender in the Atlantic Division. It isn't easy to jump the teams above them like the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Tampa Bay Lightning, but they have the forwards to do it. The Red Wings' goal now is to improve their defense and goaltending.

Could he remain in-state with the Buffalo Sabres?

The Rangers may need to get creative if they want Trouba to waive his no-trade clause. Trouba expressed his desire to stay close to his wife and may not accept a deal to go outside the State. However, could the Rangers swing a deal where Trouba goes to play with the Buffalo Sabres?

It wouldn't be as bad as trading him to a division rival in the New Jersey Devils or New York Islanders. The Devils and Islanders will battle the Rangers for a spot in the playoffs this season, and the rivalry between New York and New Jersey wouldn't allow a trade like this to happen.

The Sabres have $18 million in salary cap space and have four players entering unrestricted free agency next season. They have a good core of Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Bowen Byram, and Connor Clifton, but adding Trouba to that top four to replace Clifton would make them a formidable group.

It would also be a perfect fit, as they'd have two more defensive defensemen in Power and Trouba and two offensive defensemen in Byram and Dahlin.

A mentor for the Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks brought in TJ Brodie and Alec Martinez this offseason to help the younger players. Chicago may be interested in bringing Trouba to the team as a former captain who is closer in age to the young defensemen. Seth Jones is already there as a mentor, but the two together could be great building blocks for the rest of the defense core.

It would be a perfect fit with Trouba and Jones, as the next two in line for the Blackhawks are Alex Vlasic and Kevin Korchinski. Blackhawks fans would love to see Vlasic and Jones on one pair and Trouba and Korchinski on another. To add to the connection for Jones and Trouba, they also played together on that USNTDP program in Plymouth.