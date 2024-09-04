Jane Doe is an S-Rank Physical Anomaly character who arrived Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)'s Version 1.1. Whether you own Jane Doe already or are planning on getting her, this guide will teach you the best build for Jane Doe in ZZZ, from her Drive Discs to her W-Engines, and more.

Jane Doe is available in ZZZ until September 24, 2024. Make sure to get her during her rate-up. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for a while before getting her again.

Best Jane Doe W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Jane Doe:

1. Sharpened Stinger (S-Rank)

Sharpened Stinger is Jane Doe's signature W-Engine, giving her stacks of Physical DMG buffs, as well as an Anomaly Buildup Rate increase at max stats. She can easily reach max stacks with this W-Engine as her kit revolves around Dash Attacks, the requirement to receive stacks from the W-Engine.

2. Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

This W-Engine is a good alternative for Jane Doe, as it increases her ATK as well as give her additional Anomaly Proficiency whenever she performs a Special or EX Special Attack. The only downside is that the Fusion Compiler is also Grace Howard's Signature W-Engine, so equipping it on her is better.

3. Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)

This is a good A-Rank W-Engine for Jane Doe as it provides additional ATK to Jane Doe whenever the enemy is inflicted with Attribute Anomaly, as well as increasing the DMG she deals to them. It also gives her additional Anomaly Proficiency. The downside is that Electro-Lip Gloss is a battle pass W-Engine, so players will need to spend money for it.

4. Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank)

This W-Engine provides Jane Doe with additional ATK whenever she consumes Energy. It additionally gives her Anomaly Proficiency. The only problem is that the ATK buff is tied to Energy Consumption. That means Jane Doe will need good Energy Regen to be able to continuously consume Energy and gain the buff.

5. [Magnetic Storm] Alpha (B-Rank)

This is the F2P option for Jane Doe. With this W-Engine, Jane Doe will be able to build up the enemy's Anomaly faster thanks to the ANomaly Mastery buff. It will also give Jane Doe additional ATK.

Best Jane Doe Drive Disc

Here are the best Drive Discs for Jane Doe

1. 4-Piece Fanged Metal, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Fanged Metal is the default Drive Disc for Physical characters, giving them additional Physical DMG. Additionally, whenever the player inflicts Assault on the enemy, Jane Doe will also deal increased DMG to the target. Freedom Blues will also give Jane Doe additional Anomaly Proficiency.

2. 4-Piece Freedom Blues, 2-Piece Fanged Metal

Alternatively, players can also use the default Anomaly Drive Disc set for Jane Doe, giving her increased Anomaly Proficiency, and the ability to reduce Anomaly Buildup RES whenever she uses her EX Special Attack. The Fanged Metal also gives Jane Doe additional Physical DMG.

Alternatively, players can use Hormone Punk instead of Fanged Metal for increased ATK if they do not own Fanged Metal Drive Discs.

Best Jane Doe Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – Sharpened Stinger

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Fanged Metal, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Bangboo – Bangvolver or Plugboo

Team – Jane Doe, Nekomata, Seth or Jane Doe, Grace Howard, Rina

Jane Doe has two possible premium teams. Running her with Nekomata and Seth focuses on Assault, as Nekomata's EX Special ATK DMG increases whenever Assault is inflicted. Assault can be easily applied thanks to Seth's Additional Ability, which lowers the Anomaly Buildup RES of enemies whenever he uses his Basic Attack.

Running Grace Howard and Rina instead focuses on defeating enemies via Disorder DMG. The gameplay of this team revolves around applying either Assault or Shock on the enemy first, then triggering the other effect after. This will deal Disorder DMG, which can quickly take down enemies.

At the moment, Grace is the only Anomaly character that Jane Doe can pair with for Disorder teams, as the only other available Anomaly character is Piper.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Magnetic Storm] Alpha P5

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Fanged Metal, 2-Piece Freedom Blues

Bangboo – Magnetiboo

Team – Jane Doe, Seth, Anby

This is the more free-to-play option, using characters and W-Engines that the player likely already have. Seth and Jane Doe can activate each other's Additional Ability, allowing them to quickly apply Anomalies on enemies. Anby is the F2P Stun character that can fit in most teams, and will help take down enemies with Stun attacks.

That's all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team build for Jane Doe in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.