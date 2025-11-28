Friday morning, Amazon Prime aired the Capital One Skins Game from Panther National. Europeans Ryder Cup combatants Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood squared off with Americans Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele. The goal: win as many skins (holes) as you can to earn cash.

The competitors are friends and enjoy engaging in back-and-forth banter, especially during a skins game. But following one particular hole on Friday, Lowry took a dig at Bradley that likely reopened a painful Ryder Cup wound.

No one captured either of the first two skins, leaving the third hole to be worth $450,000. Bradley was sitting pretty until Lowry drained a lengthy putt. The Irishman then had something to say.

“I have just spent the last few months breaking Keegan Bradley's heart,” Lowry joked.

Of course, he is referencing the winning putt at this year's Ryder Cup. Team USA was in the process of potentially making the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history. But Lowry put an end to it late on Sunday, draining a similar putt.

But on this day, it was Bradley who got the last laugh. None of the four golfers would win the fourth hole, making the fifth hole worth $750,000. Team USA's Ryder Cup captain won that hole and jumped out to a large lead.

Tommy Fleetwood would make a charge late, and finish second, earning $1.7 million in skins. But Bradley won the day, setting a Skins Game record with $2.1 million.

Lowry won $200,000 while Schauffele went home empty handed, not winning a single hole.