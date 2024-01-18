The Kings are reportedly looking to shop Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in a trade package.

Sacramento Kings fans probably fell to their knees when the news dropped that the Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. The Kings were reportedly engaged in Siakam trade talks with the Raptors last week. They reportedly offered a trade package centered around Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in exchange for the All-NBA forward.

Acquiring Siakam would have vaulted Sacramento into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. The Kings dreamed of a Siakam, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis big three to lead them into a deep postseason run this year. Unfortunately, they likely were not able to meet the demands of Raptors president Masai Ujiri, and likewise, the Kings did not budge in Ujiri's desired return for the All-Star.

With Siakam now off the table, the Kings should move onto their contingency plan ahead of the trade deadline. Sacramento is reportedly looking to make an upgrade by packaging both Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to bolster the Kings' shot at competing for a championship. With that, here are the best trades the Kings can pursue using Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter.

Trade for Jerami Grant/Malcolm Brogdon and Bojan Bogdanovic

Kevin O'Connor recently suggested in a piece on The Ringer a pathway for the Kings to acquire both Jerami Grant and Bojan Bogdanovic. This will involve trading Harrison Barnes to the Blazers and Kevin Huerter to the Pistons.

Sacramento’s attention should also be glued on Blazers forward Jerami Grant and Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. And not just on one of them, but both. Neither player is better individually than Siakam, but together they could be. In theory, the Kings could send Barnes and Mitchell with picks to Portland for Grant and send Huerter with picks to Detroit for Bogdanovic.

O'Connor's idea makes a ton of sense as both Grant and Bogdanovic would help address the Kings' needs in terms of defense and added three-point shooting.

Grant seems like a viable backup plan for the Kings' failed pursuit of Siakam. The 29-year-old is a solid two-way option who offers more athleticism, defense, and scoring. He is definitely going to be an upgrade over the Barnes.

However, it doesn't seem like Portland is keen on moving the 6-foot-7 wing ahead of the trade deadline, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Blazers just inked Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract this summer and there is no rush on their part to trade him within the next couple of weeks.

In case they couldn't get Grant, the Kings can also try to go after Malcolm Brogdon. Fischer noted that the Blazers are more open to moving Brogdon, so Sacramento might have a better chance at nabbing him to pair with Fox in the backcourt. Brogdon would give the Kings another ballhandler on the perimeter and a steady two-way playmaker who can also knock down three-pointers consistently.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic should also be a solid option to look at as he is still a productive and efficient scorer who can both thrive as a creator and an off-ball option.

Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings receive: Mikal Bridges, Royce O'Neale

Brooklyn Nets receive: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, three first round picks, multiple second round picks

While the previous trade saw Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter go in different teams, this deal will send both of them to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges and Royce O'Neale. Landing both Bridges and O'Neale would be terrific for the Kings as they would instantly address Sacramento's desires to beef up their defense.

Bridges would give the Kings a two-way wing who can take on the best perimeter players of the opposing teams. He would also be the second or third option behind Fox and Sabonis.

However, the Kings will need to gut their draft cupboard to acquire even just Bridges in a trade. The Nets reportedly don't plan to trade the 27-year-old anytime soon. There is no motivation for the front office to embrace a rebuild since Brooklyn does not own any of its first rounders for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, the Kings could still try to give Nets GM Sean Marks a call and see where they stand on a potential rebuild. Though they don't have control of their first round picks, these three first rounders from the Kings are nothing to scoff at. They've already recouped some of their draft assets from trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last offseason.

The Kings could also send rookie Colby Jones in the deal as sweetener, and might need to attach some second rounders to acquire O'Neale as well.