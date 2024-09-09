James van Riemsdyk has been unable to find a landing spot ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season. He spent last year with the Boston Bruins after becoming a free agent, holding a bottom-six role where he managed 38 points in 71 games. It was an improvement over his 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia Flyers where he had just 29 points in 61 games. Van Riemsdyk is nearing the end of his career, but he feels like he has a couple more great seasons where he can be a valuable piece of a contending team.

Van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch through the first two games of the Bruins' first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs last year. The Bruins reinserted him into the lineup in Game 3, and van Riemsdyk tallied a goal and an assist in five games. He made a crucial play in the dying minutes of Game 7 to assist on Hampus Lindholm's tying goal, which sent the game to overtime and an eventual David Pastrnak series winner.

Van Riemsdyk's offense dried up in the rest of the playoffs, which contributed to the Bruins losing to the Florida Panthers in the following round. However, van Riemsdyk showed he still had some gas left in the tank. He now leaves it up to the teams around the league to choose to give him a chance.

A reunion with the Boston Bruins

It looks like the Bruins and van Riemsdyk mutually agreed on a fresh start when they didn't re-sign him at the start of free agency. That decision doesn't mean the two parties can't come back together for an agreement. Van Riemsdyk felt comfortable with the Bruins last season as evidenced by his production, and the Bruins were happy with what he brought on and off the ice.

The Bruins felt they didn't need his services anymore after acquiring Elias Lindholm. The Lindholm acquisition likely pushes Pavel Zacha to the left wing on the first line, which will push everyone else down the lineup and take away van Riemsdyk's spot. The one question for the Bruins is who will play right wing on the second line. Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov look like the best candidates to take that role, but there are no guarantees that the two rookies can step in and contribute.

It may not be the role that van Riemsdyk is looking for, but he could add an insurance piece if the rookies stumble. He could be left without a role if they perform well, but it could be a risk he is willing to take if no other teams come calling.

Another reunion for James van Riemsdyk with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Van Riemsdyk had a lot of injuries during the 2011-2012 season, which led to some trade speculation from the Philadelphia Flyers. Before the 2012 draft, it finally came to fruition, with the Maple Leafs trading Luke Schenn for his services. Van Riemsdyk became one of the faces of the franchise for Toronto, starring alongside Nazem Kadri, Phil Kessel, Joffrey Lupul, and Tyler Bozak. There wasn't much team success for those players, but it is a fond memory in Maple Leafs history.

Van Riemsdyk had four different 50+ point seasons in Toronto, which was the best stretch of his career. He eventually left the Maple Leafs during 2018 free agency, signing a five-year, $35 million deal to return to the Flyers. There was no ill will between the Leafs and van Riemsdyk, which could make a reunion make sense.

Nick Robertson asked for a trade from the Leafs this offseason, which was a puzzling move for someone trying to get a big break in the NHL. Toronto hasn't treated him well with numerous reassignments, but this feels like the year he could get an opportunity.

If the Maple Leafs honor his trade request, it'll open a gaping hole on the left side of Toronto's forward group. Van Riemsdyk may not be able to play at a second-line level anymore, but he would add depth at the left-wing position for another player to move up there.

JVR could bring veteran leadership to Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are searching for ways to break their record playoff drought. They have plenty of forward depth in their organization, but a quick look at their roster shows there isn't much experience up and down the lineup. Van Riemsdyk would become the oldest forward on their roster and could bring some leadership despite never winning a championship.

The Sabres' left-wingers currently are Jason Zucker, Jordan Greenway, Zach Benson, and Beck Malenstyn. Van Riemsdyk can easily play over Malenstyn in this lineup and at the least be the 13th forward ready to play anywhere in the lineup.