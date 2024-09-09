Players are gearing up for training camp across the NHL. With NHL Free Agency largely in the review mirror, most notable free agents have found a new home. However, some still remain on the open market. Max Pacioretty still needs a new home, for instance. Veteran defenseman Justin Schultz is also seeking employment. Among the names still unsigned is Kailer Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is an intriguing free agent. Yamamoto signed with the Seattle Kraken in NHL Free Agency last summer. He hit free agency after a contract buyout with the Detroit Red Wings. And this buyout came on the heels of a trade from the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers essentially traded him and Klim Kostin to Hockeytown for nothing.

Yamamoto did not make a significant impact in Seattle, however. He scored just eight goals and 16 points in 59 contests. However, he does have a 20-goal, 41-point season under his belt. And he could provide value to a team seeking forward depth. Here are two teams that could sign Kailer Yamamoto in NHL Free Agency before training camp.

Kailer Yamamoto could help the Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. And they have an impressive roster of players capable of winning it all if everything goes right. In saying this, the Avalanche could use a bit of forward depth in the year ahead. And Kailer Yamamoto could be a good fit for this roster before training camp.

The Avalanche are largely set at the top of their lineup. However, there are spots down the lineup that could be up for grabs. For instance, Joel Kiviranta and Parker Kelly could be usurped on the fourth line by an external addition. Logan O'Connor could also be knocked off the third line if someone performs well enough in training camp.

Yamamoto likely plays in the bottom-six no matter where he signs. With the Avalanche, he joins a team with a better-supporting cast than the one he had with Seattle. As a result, he would have every opportunity to return to form. If he does, the Avalanche could have an easier time trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Kailer Yamamoto could re-establish himself with the Ducks

Kailer Yamamoto could certainly benefit a playoff team like the Avalanche. However, his lack of offensive production may limit the opportunities he will have on the open market. As a result, signing with a rebuilding team like the Anaheim Ducks could be the best move.

The Ducks had a rather restrained NHL Free Agency period this summer. In fact, their most notable external forward pickup came through trade. The Ducks traded for Robby Fabbri in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Anaheim could certainly use more forward depth, though. And Yamamoto could certainly help fill out the organizational depth chart.

Yamamoto could be a diamond in the rough for Anaheim. He has a history of providing secondary offense at the NHL level. Additionally, he is still a relatively young player. The Spokane, Washington native is entering his age 26 season this year. If he plays well, he could figure into Anaheim's long-term plans.

All in all, it's a move that makes sense for both sides. The Ducks take a low-risk flier on a former first-round pick with a 40-point season under his belt. And Yamamoto receives a chance to re-establish himself while helping a rebuilding team make strides on the ice.