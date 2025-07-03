The NFL never sleeps, and neither do the scouts and front offices looking to build the next great roster. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2026 NFL Draft may seem distant, but the foundation for future success is laid years in advance. With a new regime in place and a roster in transition, the Jaguars must keep a close eye on the next wave of college talent. Here are three way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects Jacksonville should be monitoring as they look to reload and return to contention.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is widely regarded as the top overall prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, regardless of position. After transferring from Alabama to Ohio State, Downs has established himself as the most valuable safety in college football, boasting elite grades in both coverage and run defense. His versatility is unmatched, he can play deep safety, slot corner, or in the box, and he’s also a dynamic punt returner. Downs’ football IQ, range, and playmaking ability make him a true “eraser” on the back end of any defense.

Jacksonville’s secondary has been a glaring weakness, finishing near the bottom of the league in pass defense. With the potential departure of key veterans and a lack of long-term answers at safety, Downs would be a transformative addition. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways would give the Jaguars a true difference-maker and leader in the secondary, something the franchise has lacked since the days of Jalen Ramsey.

Downs’ continued development as a leader and his ability to create turnovers will be under the microscope. If he maintains his elite production and versatility, he could be the rare safety worthy of a top-10 selection, a player who could anchor Jacksonville’s defense for years to come.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

T.J. Parker exploded onto the national scene with a dominant 2024 season, racking up 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. His quickness off the edge, ability to play in space, and relentless motor make him one of the most disruptive defenders in college football. Parker’s tape shows a player who can win with both speed and power, and his knack for creating negative plays is exactly what NFL teams covet in a modern edge rusher.

Start your 2026 NFL Draft prep now! Clemson sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker beats North Carolina State left tackle Anthony Belton for a strip-sack. pic.twitter.com/8unTgRHEN4 — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) September 21, 2024 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

While the Jaguars have a premier pass rusher in Josh Allen, the supporting cast has struggled to generate consistent pressure. Jacksonville finished with the fifth-fewest sacks in the league, highlighting the need for another impact player on the edge. Parker’s ability to line up in multiple spots and rush from different angles would complement Allen perfectly, giving the Jaguars a dynamic duo capable of wrecking opposing offenses.

Parker’s continued development as a pass rusher and his ability to hold up against the run will be key. If he can build on his breakout campaign and show more consistency, he’ll solidify his status as a top-10 prospect and a potential game-changer for Jacksonville’s front seven.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Francis Mauigoa is a physical specimen, combining rare size, power, and athleticism at the offensive tackle position. He’s already earned a spot on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” for his exceptional physical traits. Mauigoa’s ability to anchor in pass protection and move defenders in the run game has NFL scouts excited about his long-term potential as a franchise left tackle.

Protecting Trevor Lawrence remains the top priority for Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have invested in the offensive line in recent drafts, injuries and inconsistency have plagued the unit. Mauigoa’s upside as a blindside protector could give the Jaguars the stability they desperately need up front. His presence would not only help keep Lawrence upright but also open up running lanes for the ground game, addressing two major areas of concern.

Mauigoa’s development in pass protection, particularly against elite edge rushers, will be closely monitored. If he can refine his technique and continue to dominate physically, he’ll be in the conversation as the top offensive lineman in the 2026 class—a cornerstone piece for any rebuilding franchise.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a year away, but for a team like the Jaguars, the scouting process never stops. Caleb Downs, T.J. Parker, and Francis Mauigoa represent three prospects who could dramatically alter the trajectory of the franchise. Whether it’s shoring up the secondary, adding a dynamic pass rusher, or protecting the franchise quarterback, Jacksonville must keep these names at the top of their watch list as they look to build a sustainable winner in Duval.