Training camps across the NHL will begin in earnest within the next few weeks. Rebuilding teams such as the San Jose Sharks are looking to make progress on the ice. And teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs are gunning for the Stanley Cup. For now, though, players are preparing for the 2024-25 season. This includes unsigned players such as former Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty.

Pacioretty has had rough luck on the ice over the last few seasons. Injuries limited the former Capitals forward to just 47 games in 2023-24. Prior to this, he played just 44 games over the last two years combined. This includes the 2022-23 campaign where Pacioretty played just five games for the Carolina Hurricanes.

It's certainly understandable why Max Pacioretty has not found a new home to this point. In saying this, the 16-year NHL veteran could be an under-the-radar signing late in NHL Free Agency. With this in mind, here are two of the best landing spots for Pacioretty before the 2024-25 season begins in October.

Max Pacioretty could re-establish value with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are a rebuilding team, as mentioned. San Jose is not going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs unless a miracle happens. However, they have not been shy about adding veteran talent in NHL Free Agency. Tyler Toffoli signed on a four-year contract this summer, for example.

Veteran players like Pacioretty provide value to rebuilding teams. He can use his experience to help mentor the younger players who are just breaking into the league. Additionally, veteran players eat minutes while other prospects develop outside of the NHL. San Jose could certainly look at Pacioretty as an option in NHL Free Agency for these reasons.

Pacioretty would likely play more of a bottom-six role given the moves the Sharks made. However, a regular role in the NHL is all he truly needs at this point. If he can remain healthy and stay on the ice, he has a chance to re-establish himself in this league.

Pacioretty likely wants to win at this point in his career. But starting off with a rebuilding team could give him the opportunity he needs to find his stride on the ice. And if he performs well, a trade to a contender at the NHL Trade Deadline would be all but guaranteed.

Max Pacioretty could chase Stanley Cup with Maple Leafs

If Max Pacioretty wants to compete for a Stanley Cup immediately, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be his best bet. The Maple Leafs have reportedly expressed interest in Pacioretty in recent weeks. Some reports suggest the team could sign him on a standard player contract rather than a professional tryout agreement.

Pacioretty could find a home on Toronto's bottom-six if he signs there. The Maple Leafs did not add a ton of forward depth in NHL Free Agency. As a result, their bottom-six is largely unchanged. And there is room for Pacioretty to claim a spot of his own in training camp.

Signing with the Maple Leafs would come with expectations. As mentioned, the Maple Leafs are gunning for the Stanley Cup. It's a goal the franchise has had for the better part of a decade at this point. Failing to perform could cost Pacioretty in the long run.

In saying this, Pacioretty's experience could benefit the Maple Leafs. He has played over 15 seasons in the league. Additionally, he has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on eight occasions. In two of those appearances, he went to the Conference Finals. This experience could help Toronto as they seek their first Stanley Cup since 1967.