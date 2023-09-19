The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a great start to the 2023 college football. They are on a three-game win streak to begin their 2023 campaign after Oklahoma football took care of business in a 66-17 victory on the road over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, thanks in large part to the performances of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Nic Anderson. In fact, both Gabriel and Anderson bagged Big 12 honors for their success against the Golden Hurricanes.

Gabriel won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award while Anderson earned the nod for the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors, the Oklahoma football's X account revealed.

In the Tulsa game, Gabriel went off for 421 passing yards and five touchdowns with only an interception while completing 28 of his 31 throws. Anderson, meanwhile, had the best game of his nascent college football career by recording 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just three receptions.

Gabriel's performance against the Golden Hurricanes will also be remembered as where the quarterback established a new Oklahoma football record for the highest single-game completion rate (minimum 25 pass attempts), as he connected on 90 percent of his throws. Anderson was a big reason for Gabriel's success and vice versa.

After such explosive showings from Gabriel and Anderson, the Sooners are hoping to see their chemistry work again this coming Saturday when they pay the Cincinnati Bearcats a visit.

The high-scoring Oklahoma football offense led by Gabriel is currently second in the nation with 55.7 points per game. It is also fifth in total yards per contest (535.3) and seventh in passing yards per outing (358.0)