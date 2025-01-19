The Detroit Lions had their best season in franchise history in 2024. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2 and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, both of which are franchise firsts. Sadly, the Lions got bounced during the Divisional Round by a dangerous Commanders squad 45-31.

Now the Lions will shift their sights to the offseason. Detroit has plenty of important decisions to make, especially when it comes to re-signing some of their impending free agents.

Which players will Detroit value? Will the Lions let players test the open market, or will they try to lock up some key pieces before free agency even begins?

Below we will explore three Lions free agents who Detroit needs to re-sign before the beginning of NFL Free Agency in March.

Is there still a place for Derrick Barnes on Detroit's defense?

Most NFL fans were introduced to Derrick Barnes when he intercepted Baker Mayfield during the Divisional Round last season. However, in Detroit he is well known as a valuable member of the team's defense.

Barnes' 2024 campaign was cut brutally short due to injury. He suffered an injury to his MCL and PCL during a Week 3 game against the Cardinals. The injury ended his season.

Barnes is a hybrid player who can play both off-ball linebacker and line up on the defensive line as a pass rusher. His versatility is one of his main strengths, and Detroit made great use of that ability. There is every reason to believe that the Lions would prefer to re-sign him.

The price of Derrick Barnes will likely end up being the most significant factor towards that decides if this reunion actually happens. Over the Cap estimates that Barnes to have a valuation of roughly $1.2 million on the open market. His most recent injury could explain a lot of that valuation.

I could see the Lions paying Barnes a decent amount more than that valuation. That is, as long as the coaching staff has a plan for Barnes moving forward.

Detroit may value Levi Onwuzurike higher than other NFL teams

Onwuzurike could be one of the most interesting Lions free agents to watch this spring. The Lions love Onwuzurike, so much so that GM Brad Holmes reportedly attempted to trade up into the first round to pick him.

Unfortunately, Onwuzurike's professional career has been derailed by injuries. He suffered a brutal back injury that caused him to miss the entire 2022 season. Levi eventually returned during the 2023 season and played in 10 games. 2024 was his best season, playing in 16 games and setting career highs in multiple statistical categories. Even so, he was not much of a factor on the box score.

Onwuzurike only managed 28 total tackles plus one-and-a-half sacks and a forced fumble this season.

You might be wondering at this point – why is Onwuzurike so interesting?

Onwuzurike will turn 27 during the 2025 season. He is finally healthy for the first time in his professional career and has what could be his only chance for a big payday on the open market. This could easily price him out of Detroit and cause him to sign elsewhere.

That said, the Lions know him better than any other team and likely value him higher than anyone else.

If he truly does command almost $7 million per season, like Over the Cap estimates, then I believe he will not be back in Detroit. However, he could easily come back if he's willing to take a hometown discount, or if his market actually isn't that high.

Can the Lions afford to extend Carlton Davis III?

The Lions acquired Carlton Davis III in a trade with the Buccaneers in the offseason before the 2024 campaign.

Davis III was an excellent starter for Detroit throughout the 2024 season. He emerged as a leader in Detroit's secondary and thrived playing man coverage, which the Lions do quite often under DC Aaron Glenn. Davis III was a solid coverage player and made a handful of big plays, including a two-interception game against the Texans and forcing a crucial fumble against the Packers.

Speaking of Aaron Glenn, there is no guarantee that he returns to Detroit as the defensive coordinator in 2025. That introduces an unknown element that could result in Detroit not wanting Davis III back, or him wanting to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

One issue with bringing back Carlton Davis III is the cost factor, specifically as it impacts Detroit's salary cap. Davis III already counts as a $9.82 million cap hit for the 2025 season. Striking a new deal with him would require some amount of new money in 2025 and create more dead cap room in the future.

In and of itself, that is neither impossible nor a terrible option for Detroit. The question will be how much does Davis III demand on a new contract, and is that worth it for Detroit to keep the 29-year-old veteran.

If Davis III does stay in Detroit, I imagine it would be because he decides to take a hometown discount.