Pokemon Unite’s meta has been shaken up again with the addition of Dragapult and Urshifu. In this article, we’ll let you know the best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite for this January 2023.

As a basis, we have listed the ranking of Pokemon into different tiers. These tiers determine the best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite’s current meta. This list, of course, is not really the end-all-be-all list. Using these Pokemon in the game would still depend if you are countered by the enemy team, if you are equipped with the correct Held Items, equipped with the optimized Emblems, and got the skills to play the Pokemon properly.

SS Tier List

There are a lot of Pokemon that are still very viable to be part of the game’s current meta and it is nothing less than exciting even with all these changes. As of the moment, the best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite are still Absol,Cinderace, Greninja, and Venusaur continuing to dominate the tier list being in the SS class. Most of these Pokemon are Attackers with the exception of Absol is a Speedster. These Pokemon can easily dish out a lot of damage while being able to move in and out of a battle to kite the enemy team. Keep in mind that these sets of Pokemon are a little squishy so other hard hitters can easily counter them in battle.

S Tier List

On the S Tier list, several Pokemon remain unfazed by the newcomer Dragapult and hold their own in this class. Pokemon like Alolan Ninetails, Azurill, Blissey, Buzzwole, Clefable, Gardevoir, Gengar, Glaceon, Greedent, Machamp, Mew, Mr. Mime, Pikachu, Sableye, Scizor, Slowbro, Snorlax, Sylveon, Trevenant, Tsareena, Urshifu, and Zoroark are all but very potent Pokemon to use in the current meta. The S Tier list consists mainly of Pokemon that have good sustain throughout the game itself. In their own right, this set of Pokemon can still easily dominate the game if they either snowball or have a good team composition. Of course, the whole game is based on scoring and breaking your opponent’s goals but for you to be able to do that, you’d have to scale nicely in the game.

A Tier List

Moving towards the next tier list, Pokemon like Aegislash, Blastoise, Charizard, Decidueye, Delphox, Dragonite, Eldegoss, Garchomp, Hoopa, Lucario, Mamoswine, Talonflame, Tyranitar, and Wigglytuff remain as good Pokemon to play with the latest inclusion of Dragapult into the mix. Some of these Pokemon have been part of the SS and S Tier list from before but were hit by quite a number of nerf in the game and were taken down a peg. Although they may not be in the top ranks anymore, these Pokemon (if used correctly and effectively) can still bring down enemies as hard as they used to.

B Tier List

In the B Tier List, Pokemon like Crustle, Dodrio, Espeon, and Zeraora take their reins in the second to the last tier class and are mostly not used in the game at the moment. If you were a huge fan of the Pokemon Unite game during its early stages. you may have seen this set of Pokemon really hit off hard.

C Tier List

Lastly, the C Tier List comprises Cramorant and Duraludon. As hard as it sounds, they are rarely used in the game in the current meta. You would see some players use these two Pokemon maybe for nostalgia or simply just to troll around but essentially, it would be pretty hard to play these two in the scene.

Always remember that this Tier List is nothing if you don’t have the fundamentals laid down for you to play Pokemon Unite. Optimize your Emblem, find out what Held Items work best for your chosen Pokemon, and make sure to practice in the unranked mode before grinding your way up to the ranks. In Pokemon Unite, there are a lot of different ways for your to get the best result for your Pokemon. You can try reading more related guides for your Pokemon, utilize the best move sets, and figure out how their game play is against Pokemon that you’re strong against and especially, those that you are weak against.

There will be changes, of course to this list when a patch comes to play which brings buffs and nerfs to Pokemon, Held Items, or new Unite Licenses like Comfey coming into play so make sure to check in every now and then for the latest news, updates, and events on Pokemon Unite here on ClutchPoints Gaming!