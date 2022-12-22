By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

In the latest Pokémon UNITE Update: Comfey is now available to play!

Latest Update

Recently announced on the official Pokémon UNITE Facebook page, Comfey is now available to play. This comes with changes to the following Pokémon in the game: Sableye, Duraludon, Dodrio, Azumarill, Buzzwole, Cinderace, and Urshifu. Their moves have been adjusted to balance the UNITE battles in the Public test.

What is the Public Test?

The Pokémon UNITE Public Test is a publicly available app for testing purposes before these updates go live on the actual application. Trainers get to play new Pokémon in the game and try to come up with new and unique strategies although officially, these are not balanced yet since it is still being tested. The app gathers data for balance changes and bug fixes that will be utilized by the developers in future updates. The Pokémon UNITE Public Test started back on June 30 and is still available for use.

How do I join Pokémon UNITE Public Test?

Unfortunately, the Pokémon UNITE Public Test is available only on Android devices and is open to users living in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore. You will need to download the APK from this page and install it on your device. If you’re in a different location or territory, you may want to use a VPN to access the server of the game.

Are there any precautions?

Again, since this is a public test, there is no guarantee that your playing experience is optimal. The new Pokémon that are released will definitely not be balanced and you will still experience bugs in the game here and there. The developers may delete game data or start emergency maintenance without notice so players may find this a challenge. Lastly, game data and progress within the public test version of the Pokémon UNITE Public Test app will have no effect on the actual and official game itself.

