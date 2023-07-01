Check out our top picks for the best Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best RTS Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Total War: WARHAMMER III – 40% off

Description: The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is here.

The last roar of a dying god ruptures the boundary between worlds, opening a portal to the Realm of Chaos. From this maelstrom, the four Ruinous Powers – Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch and Slaanesh – emerge, spreading darkness and despair.

The stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay stand at the threshold, as a vengeful Daemon Prince vows to destroy those who corrupted him. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?

Crusader Kings III – 50% off

Description: Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III. Death is only the beginning as you guide your dynasty’s bloodline in the rich and larger-than-life simulation of the Middle Ages.

Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations. War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.

Anno 1800 – 75% off

Description: Anno 1800™ – Lead the Industrial Revolution! Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age. The path you choose will define your world. Are you an innovator or an exploiter? A conqueror or a liberator? How the world remembers your name is up to you.

In Anno 1800, players will take charge of their own fortune as they navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape and malicious political arena of the 19th century in their quest to build an empire that will reach from the smog-filled cities of Europe to the teeming jungles of South America.

Combining beloved features with innovative gameplay, Anno 1800 is the beginning of a new era for the Anno franchise as players leave their mark on a crucial moment in human history.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – 50% off

Description: Celebrating its first year of delighting millions of global players, the award-winning and best-selling strategy franchise continues with Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, putting you at the center of even more epic historical battles that shaped the world.

Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition brings an evolved real-time strategy game to the next level in this celebratory new version that includes a host of free new content such as brand-new civilizations, new maps, additional in-game updates and languages, and new masteries, challenges, taunts and cheats – all at an amazing value that packs in more history than ever before!

Total War: WARHAMMER II – 66% off

Total War: WARHAMMER II is a strategy game of titanic proportions. Choose from four unique, varied factions and wage war your way – mounting a campaign of conquest to save or destroy a vast and vivid fantasy world.

This is a game of two halves – one a turn-based open-world campaign, and the other intense, tactical real-time battles across the fantastical landscapes of the New World.

Play how you choose – delve into a deep engrossing campaign, experience unlimited replayability and challenge the world in multiplayer with a custom army of your favourite units. Total War: WARHAMMER II offers hundreds of hours of gameplay and no two games are the same.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 75% off

Description: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition features “The Last Khans” with 3 new campaigns and 4 new Civilizations. Frequent updates include events, additional content, new game modes, and enhanced features with the recent addition of Co-Op mode!

Explore all the original Campaigns and the best-selling expansions like never before. With over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history, improved experiences await. Head online to challenge other players in your quest for world domination with 35 different Civilizations. You can also experience new Civilizations and Campaigns with the Lords of the West DLC! Recent updates include a Battle Royale game mode, ongoing support for the Scenario Editor, Quick Play for easy social games, enhancements to the game UI, and more!

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – 66% off

Description: Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is the first in the award-winning series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign of empire-building & conquest with stunning real-time battles, THREE KINGDOMS redefines the series in an age of heroes & legends.

Welcome to a new era of legendary conquest.

This beautiful but fractured land calls out for a new emperor and a new way of life. Unite China under your rule, forge the next great dynasty, and build a legacy that will last through the ages.

Choose from a cast of 12 legendary Warlords and conquer the realm. Recruit heroic characters to aide your cause and dominate your enemies on military, technological, political, and economic fronts.

Northgard – 70% off

Description: Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a clan of Vikings vying for the control of a mysterious newfound continent.

After years of tireless explorations, brave Vikings have discovered a new land filled with mystery, danger and riches: Northgard…

The boldest Northmen have set sail to explore and conquer these new shores, bring fame to their Clan and write history through conquest, trading, or devotion to the Gods. That is, if they can survive the dire Wolves and Undead Warriors roaming the land, befriend or defeat the giants, and survive the harshest winters ever witnessed in the North.

Company of Heroes 3 – 10% off

Description: Bigger and better than ever, Company of Heroes 3 combines heart-pounding combat with deeper strategic choices in a stunning Mediterranean theatre of war. In Company of Heroes 3, every battle tells a story…what's yours?

They Are Billions – 25% off

Description: They Are Billions is a Steampunk strategy game set on a post-apocalyptic planet. Build and defend colonies to survive against the billions of the infected that seek to annihilate the few remaining living humans. Can humanity survive after the zombie apocalypse?

Lead the campaign under the orders of Quintus Crane, ruler of the New Empire, and reconquer the lands devastated by the infected.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition – 75% off

Description: Age of Empires, the pivotal real-time strategy game that launched a 20-year legacy returns with modernized gameplay, all-new 4K visuals, 8-person multiplayer battles and a host of other new features. Welcome back to history.

Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection – 65% off

Description: Command & Conquer and Red Alert are both remastered in 4K by the former Westwood Studios team members. Includes all 3 expansions, rebuilt multiplayer, a modernized UI, Map Editor, bonus footage gallery, and over 7 hours of remastered music.

Dune: Spice Wars – 20% off

Description: A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Spice is the most valuable resource in the universe. The spice extends life, expands consciousness, and makes interstellar travel possible. Found only on Arrakis, it is sought by the most influential forces in the Imperium…

Mindustry – 50% off

Description: An open-ended factory management game with a focus on tower-defense and RTS elements.

WARNO – 25% off

Description: Realistic, immersive, breathtaking. WARNO is the ultimate World War III battle simulator from the masters of strategy, Eugen Systems. A Cold War turns decisively hot as you command hundreds of units on a beautiful and brutal battlefield. Outsmart, outfight, and lead your forces to total victory.