With the Atlanta Falcons reported to be stubborn when it comes to Kirk Cousins and not wanting to trade him, the speculation is still out there about a possible deal. While Cousins was rumored to be a “Plan B” for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Falcons insider would much rather see a fit with the Browns in this mock trade idea.

ESPN's Atlanta reporter, Marc Raimondi, had to pick between a couple of trades by such teams as the Browns, Steelers, and the Minnesota Vikings. Raimondi would pick the trade with Cleveland as also being the team that “made the most sense” for Cousins since they need another veteran, but also the Falcons get back Kenny Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash considerations.

“This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota,” Raimondi wrote as the Browns also get a 2026 seventh-round pick in the hypothetical. “After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job.”

“Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles),” Raimondi continued. “The Falcons could strike a deal where they front $17.5 million of Cousins' guaranteed money for 2025, and Pickett would be Atlanta's new QB2.”

Hypothetical Browns offer for Kirk Cousins is better than the Steelers

As the situation between Cousins and the Falcons looks to get more clarity, there does seem to be interest out there for the veteran quarterback. Looking at the hypothetical, Raimondi would ultimately believe the Browns trade is better than the Steelers' one, which included Atlanta getting “2026 sixth-round draft pick (can become a fifth-rounder with performance conditions).”

“Solak's offer with the Steelers would be a great scheme fit for the signal-caller, but the Browns' offer works in more ways,” Raimondi wrote. “For the Falcons, they get Pickett, who showed with the Eagles last season that he could be a serviceable backup. Most importantly for Atlanta, it would be relieved of $10 million of Cousins' 2025 guaranteed money. Meanwhile, he would be reunited with Stefanski and likely start in Cleveland over the rest of its QB options. A win for all.”

At any rate, there's no doubt that Cousins would like to start for a team as he would have the opportunity this upcoming season with the Browns and the Steelers, barring any Aaron Rodgers development.