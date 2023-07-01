Check out our top picks for the best Simulation/Sim games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Sim Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI – 90% off

Description: Civilization VI is the newest installment in the award winning Civilization Franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture and go head-to-head against history’s greatest leaders. Will your civilization stand the test of time?

Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game.

See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each district, wonder, and improvement is built on its own hex, allowing you to customize your city to your heart’s content.

From the Commercial Hub to the Spaceport, every district provides unique and powerful bonuses. Pick and choose which districts to build to fit your needs!

Build better than your opponents, place yourself strategically for your allies, and become the best civilization on Earth.

Cities: Skylines – 70% off

Description: Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.

Constructing your city from the ground up is easy to learn, but hard to master. Playing as the mayor of your city you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, fire fighting, healthcare and much more along with your citys real economy system. Citizens within your city react fluidly, with gravitas and with an air of authenticity to a multitude of game play scenarios.

Stellaris – 75% off

Description: Explore a galaxy full of wonders in this sci-fi grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studios. Interact with diverse alien races, discover strange new worlds with unexpected events and expand the reach of your empire. Each new adventure holds almost limitless possibilities.

Like all our Grand Strategy games, the adventure evolves with time. Because free updates are a part of any active Paradox game, you can continue to grow and expand your empire with new technologies and capabilities.

Discover buried treasures and galactic wonders as you spin a direction for your society, creating limitations and evolutions for your explorers. Alliances will form and wars will be declared.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – 75% off

Description: Travel across Europe as king of the road, a trucker who delivers important cargo across impressive distances! With dozens of cities to explore, your endurance, skill and speed will all be pushed to their limits.

Be able to transport a vast variety of cargo across more than 60 European cities, run your own business, build your own fleet of trucks, and many more in this elite trucking simulator.

Stardew Valley – 34% off

Description: Having inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley, be ready to begin your new life as you turn overgrown fields into a thriving home. Raise animals, grow crops, craft useful machines, and more in this comfy life simulator.

Invite 1-3 players to join you in the valley online! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources, and improve the local community. And with over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, you won't have a problem finding new friends as each person has their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year.

DAVE THE DIVER – 10% off

Description: DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures. Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown.

Bond with quirky but lovable characters and a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes provide an approachable and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – 40% off

Description: A strategy/action RPG. Create a character, engage in diplomacy, craft, trade and conquer new lands in a vast medieval sandbox. Raise armies to lead into battle and command and fight alongside your troops in massive real-time battles using a deep but intuitive skill-based combat system.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the eagerly awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed medieval combat simulator and role-playing game, Mount & Blade: Warband.

Raise armies, engage in politics, trade, craft weapons, recruit companions and manage your fiefdom as you attempt to establish your clan among the nobility of Calradia.Establish your hegemony and create a new world out of the ashes of the old.

Project Zomboid – 33% off

Description: Project Zomboid is the ultimate in zombie survival. Alone or in MP: you loot, build, craft, fight, farm and fish in a struggle to survive. A hardcore RPG skill set, a vast map, massively customisable sandbox and a cute tutorial raccoon await the unwary.

In the towns of Muldraugh and West Point, survivors must loot houses, build defenses and do their utmost to delay their inevitable death day by day. No help is coming – their continued survival relies on their own cunning, luck and ability to evade a relentless horde.

Satisfactory – 45% off

Description: Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!

Conquer nature by building massive factories across the land. Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Venture on expeditions to search for new materials and be sure to put everything to good use. Nature is yours to harvest!

Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Automate trucks and trains to reach your faraway outposts and be sure to handle liquids properly by transporting them in pipes. It’s all about minimizing manual labour!

American Truck Simulator – 75% off

Description: Experience legendary American trucks and deliver various cargoes across sunny California, sandy Nevada, and the Grand Canyon State of Arizona. American Truck Simulator takes you on a journey through the breathtaking landscapes and widely recognized landmarks around the States.

Game mechanics are based on the highly successful model from Euro Truck Simulator 2 and have been expanded with new features, creating the most captivating game experience from SCS Software.

American Truck Simulator puts you in the seat of a driver for hire entering the local freight market, making you work your way up to become an owner-operator, and go on to create one of the largest transportation companies in the United States.

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 75% off

Description: Experience an atmospheric hunting game like no other in this realistic and visually breathtaking open world. Immerse yourself in the atmospheric single player campaign, or share the ultimate hunting experience with friends.

Never before have you experienced a hunting game like the Hunter: Call of the Wild. Plunge into an atmospheric open world, teeming with life: from the majestic true-to-life animals to the rustling of leaves above you as you stalk your prey.

You can decide to hunt on your own or join up and hunt together with friends. Just remember, you are not just a visitor in this world, you are a living and breathing part of it.