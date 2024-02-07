These should address Phoenix's depth issues ahead of the deadline.

After a shaky start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are slowly beginning to find their groove as the second half of the campaign rolls along. Much of Phoenix's early-season struggles had to do with injuries as both Devin Booker and especially Bradley Beal missed a handful of games to begin the year. Now, the Suns' Big Three of Kevin Durant, Booker, and Beal are all finally healthy. The trio has appeared in all their games since January 7th and have amassed a record of 11-5 since then. While things are slowly starting to click, the Suns still have some roster issues to address and the front office will look to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline to do that.

Given their star-studded trio, the Suns have a glaring lack of depth that could haunt them during the postseason. They filled their roster with a plethora of minimum contract players who won't contribute much in big games. In addition, after trading for Durant and Beal over the past year, Phoenix has also essentially gutted its draft cupboard, which will make it difficult for the front office to get a deal done.

Nonetheless, the Suns are still actively trying to make some moves ahead before the clock strikes 3 PM ET on February 8th. With that said, here are the best trades the Phoenix Suns must make at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for Miles Bridges

Landing Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges would be the dream scenario for the Suns ahead of the trade deadline. As reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the latest intel on the Suns mentions that they are “motivated” to acquire the athletic forward from the Hornets. In addition, he adds that Bridges shares a mutual interest in going to Phoenix. Siegel also added that the 6-foot-7 wing has a no-trade clause, which gives him control of where he wants to go if the Hornets trade him.

“In Charlotte, capitalizing on the value of any players they trade away is a point of emphasis. Bridges, who is going to become a free agent in the offseason, is able to veto any trade he is included in.” “Basically, he owns a no-trade clause, meaning the Hornets do not necessarily have the final say in where Bridges could end up ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The former first-round pick is said to view the Suns as a practical destination given their championship pursuit.”

However, there may be some risks in bringing in Bridges. He is still facing off-court problems related to domestic violence charges. Likewise, his contract situation as an unrestricted free agent this summer is something the Suns will eventually need to face in the offseason.

Nonetheless, it's hard to ignore the production Bridges still brings on the basketball court. On the season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from the three-point line. Bridges would give the Suns an athletic wing who can both finish at the basket and knock down threes from beyond the arc.

As Siegel also noted, the Suns will likely center their package around Nassir Little, while including whatever is left of their near-empty draft assets. Currently, Phoenix owns five second round picks, which could be enough considering Bridges' low trade value.

Trade for Royce O'Neale

Though the Suns seem focused on a trade for Miles Bridges, they were also named as a potential suitor for Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale, according to a report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“It looks likely that Royce O'Neale's time with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings are among those interested in the veteran forward.”

O'Neale is earning $9.5 million this season, which makes him an attainable target for Phoenix. Given that the 30-year-old's deal will also expire this summer, it makes sense for the Brooklyn to offload him to a playoff contender ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, as noted above, the Suns should have plenty of competitors for the 3-and-D wings services.

O'Neale makes sense as a trade target for any team in need of wing depth. He is a reliable and versatile 3-and-D wing who can both knock down threes and provide tenacity on defense.

Offensively, as a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter, he would help space the floor for the Suns and benefit from the space he would get playing alongside an elite offensive trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal. Defensively, O'Neale would become Phoenix's primary point of attack defender.