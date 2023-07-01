Check out our top picks for the best Visual Novel games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Visual Novel Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 67% off

Description: Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection.

Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself!

Library Of Ruina – 66% off

Description: “May you find your book in this place.” Combat between the guests and the librarians breaks out as if it were on a stage. Defeated guests turn into books, and the Library grows onward. And eventually, get your hands on… The one singular, perfect book.

Library of Ruina is a game that uses the concept of a “Library Battle Simulation”. You will invite guests to the Library and engage in combat with them to gain ‘Books' with their stories. When combat begins, how the dice from your chosen card fall will determine victory or defeat in the struggle.

Be sure to carefully choose which cards you utilize to win the battle with your guests. Behold the outcome of your choices as you see how your luck unfolds as you watch your librarians and guests skirmish.

You can go through an exhilarating experience, putting it all on the line with thrills just like betting.

Summer Memories – 50% off

Description: It's summer break, and it's been years since you've last seen your aunt and cousins in the countryside! You don't know what to expect, but what could go wrong? Find out in Summer Memories!

At first, it doesn't seem like there's much to do so far from the city, but you'll soon find there's more to this quiet mountain village than meets the eye!

What worries do your cousins have? Who's the social media sensation taking the small town by storm? What kind of treasure is the mermaid at the beach searching for? And what's up with that weirdo in the gacha mask who's hanging outside the local store?!

Solve all these mysteries and more during one unforgettable summer vacation!

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD – 50% off

Description: NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD is a “multi-ending ADV” depicting daily life with “OMGkawaiiAngel”, a young girl with a rather extreme need for approval attempting to become the #1 “Internet Angel” (streamer).

Gradually build up OMGkawaiiAngel’s number of followers as she spends her days streaming, using various ”stress relievers”, and generally being kinda messed up. Experience all the different crazy ups and downs and find out for yourself whether this story is even capable of having a happy ending.

Coffee Talk – 40% off

Description: Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to fantasy-inspired modern peoples’ problems, and helping them by serving up a warm drink or two.

Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans.

Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – 20% off

Description: Dust off your coffee machine and prepare your warmest smile to meet your customers again in the second episode of the much loved coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator; Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly.

It’s time to revisit your favorite late-night coffee shop and reconnect with your fantasy friends over a warm drink or two. You are a barista, and your customers aren't always human, listen to their stories and influence their hearts with a warm cup of coffee or two.

Mix a combination of ingredients, such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, coffee and many more. Experiment and uncover secret recipes, change people’s lives by serving drinks that will warm their hearts.

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – 33% off

Description: VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is a booze em' up about waifus, technology, and post-dystopia life.

In this world, corporations reign supreme, all human life is infected with nanomachines designed to oppress them, and the terrifying White Knights ensure that everyone obeys the laws.

But, this is not about those people.

You are a bartender at VA-11 HALL-A, affectionately nicknamed “Valhalla.” Although it is just a small bar downtown, it attracts the most fascinating people this side of dystopia. Keep your clients lubricated and you will be made privy to the most interesting stories.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – 60% off

Description: Welcome to a new world of Danganronpa, and prepare yourself for the biggest, most exhilarating episode yet.

A new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stakes, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death.

In a world where everyone is trying to survive, nobody’s motivations are quite what they seem. Use your skills to solve each new murder or meet a gruesome end.

Persona 3 Portable – 25% off

Description: If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next… would you believe me? Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour.

Climb the looming tower of Tartarus, take down powerful Shadows, and investigate the mysteries of the Dark Hour as you live through a full school year packed with daily events, forging precious bonds with unforgettable characters along the way.

Shortly after transferring to Gekkoukan High School, the protagonist encounters the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. When they are attacked by one of these Shadows, and all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona is awakened.

ATRI -My Dear Moments- – 40% off

Description: “As the world sank, I found you.” In the near future, a sudden and unexplained sea rise has left much of human civilization underwater.

Ikaruga Natsuki’s only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels; it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea.

Atri.

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for a boy and a mysterious robot girl…

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip – 25% off

Description: Embark on a road trip like no other in this co-op narrative survival adventure. Visit fun locations, meet wacky characters, and manage your resources wisely. And yes: you still can date some hot monsters 😉

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip is a vibrant sequel that twists the Monster Prom formula in an exciting new way. At its core, this is a very similar game: a multiplayer narrative adventure full of colorful characters and fresh funny dialogues.

You and up to 3 friends will face all kinds of wacky conflicts, choosing from options in order to manage your road trip resources. If a resource hits zero… you can kiss your trip goodbye!

But fulfill the right requirements and you may reach one of the dreamy destinations that will put an epic end to this experience.