Texas A&M looks to extend their winning streak as they host Arkansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Arkansas comes into the game at 15-9 this year but 4-7 in conference play. That places them in 11th in the SEC. They opened the year strong, starting 11-2. Still, they would then lose five straight before winning three of their next four. After that, Arkansas nearly made a major comeback against Alabama but fell 85-81. In their last game, they faced LSU. LSU had a one-point lead at the end of the first half, but Arkansas would dominate the second half. They would take control of the game midway through the half and go on to win 70-58.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 19-5 on the year and 8-3 in conference play. That places them in third place in the SEC. After an opening loss to UCF, they would win 13 of their next 14 games. Texas A&M would then lose three of their next five but have won four straight since. In their last game, they faced Georgia. After being down by nine at the end of the first half, they would open the second half on a 13-4 run to tie the game. Texas A&M would go on to win the game 69-53.

Here are the Arkansas-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Texas A&M Odds

Arkansas: +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +275

Texas A&M: -8.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is ranked 41st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 82nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arkansas has been solid on defense this year. They are 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 44th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 71st in the nation in opponent assists per game. They have also defended the three well, sitting 59th in the nation against the three this year.

Adou Thiero leads the way for Arkansas. He is the team leader in points, rebounds, and steals this year. Thiero comes into the game with 16 points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He also has 1.9 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Zvonimir Ivisic. Ivicsic comes in with 9.4 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, with Boogie Fland missing time as of late, D.J. Wagner leads the backcourt. He comes into the game with 10.5 points per game while adding three rebounds, 3.5 assists, and one steal. He is joined by Johnell Davis. Davis is scoring 10.3 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Texas A&M has been dominant on defense this year. They are 26th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 55th in opponent shooting efficiency. They have done a great job at limiting opponent shot opportunities, sitting 45th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game. Further, they have rebounded well, sitting fourth in the nation in rebounds per game.

Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies this year. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming in with 15 points per game and 4.3 assists. Further, he has three rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined by Zhuric Phelps. Phelps comes into the game with 14.5 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals.

In the frontcourt, Solomon Washington leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds with 5.6 per game. He is also scoring 5.3 points per game with 1.2 blocks. He is joined by Pharrel Payne. Payne is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Finally, Henry Coleman III has 5.5 rebounds per game to go with his 8.2 points.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M has the better defensive unit in this game, but it is not a major difference between the two squads. Still, Arkansas has been more efficient in shooting this year, which should help their cause. The biggest difference will come down to the rebounding game. Texas A&M is first in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Arkansas is 254th. Further, Texas A&M is 67th in defensive rebounding percentage, while Arkansas is 89th. Texas A&M also forced more turnovers, sitting 42nd in the nation in opponent turnovers, to the 100th rank of Arkansas. This should be a tight game, but the extra possessions for Texas A&M will be the difference.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -8.5 (-104)