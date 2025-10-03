ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick for UFC 320 as we take a look at the next Prelim bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. Ateba Gautier of Cameroon will take on the debuting Tre'stron Vines of Alabama. Check our UFC odds series for the Gautier-Vines prediction and pick.

Ateba Gautier (8-1) has gone 2-0 inside the UFC since debuting this past year. He stunned with a TKO win at Dana White's Contender Series and has followed it up with two straight ‘Performance of the Night' bonuses. Now he comes in as the card's biggest betting favorite looking for another quick finish. Gautier stands 6-foot-4 with an 81-inch reach.

Tre'ston Vines (10-3) will make his UFC debut on short notice following Gautier's previous opponent Ozzy Diaz falling out just weeks before the fight. Vines is ranked No. 60 among middleweights in North America, and he'll have to overcome huge betting odds during his first promotional appearance. Vines stands six feet tall.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 320 odds: Ateba Gautier-Tre'ston Vines odds

Ateba Gautier: -1,800

Tre'ston Vines: +880

Why Ateba Gautier will win

Last Fight: (W) Robert Valentin – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO

Ateba Gautier makes another walk to the UFC stage after finishing each of his first two fights inside the first round. Gautier is a physical specimen with an incredibly strong physical frame, throwing everything in his striking arsenal with bad intentions. Aside from his DWCS debut, he's notched seven consecutive knockouts in the first round.

While Gautier will be dealing with a last-minute change in opponents, it doesn't seem as though the opponent matter much to Gautier himself. Either way, he'll be looking to take the center of the octagon and impose his will upon his opponent. He's more than comfortable taking a few shots in the process, but he's supremely confident in his chin holding up better than his opponents'.

The betting line for this fight is about where it should be, but Gautier knows you can't take any chances in this sport. Expect him to be methodical in gauging his opponents' movements through the first few minutes, patiently waiting for the perfect moment to explode for the knockout flurry. He's been able to do so with his knees in the past, so don't be surprised if we see an expanded kicking game from him here as well.

Why Tre'ston Vines will win

Last Fight: (W) Ethan Hughes – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Tre'ston Vines will be making the biggest leap in his pro fighting career in debuting for the UFC. He's 4-0 under the SHP Promotional, and while he took a shot at fighting under LFA, lost his only bout for the organization. He's clearly been on the UFC call list for quite some time, and although he'll have to make this appearance on short notice, he has a chance to instantly propel his stock and turn in the biggest upset of the card.

While he's fresh onto the UFC, Vines has been training MMA for 12 years and has been waiting on an opportunity like this for quite some time. He's a very nasty boxer and immediately closes the striking distance while throwing huge shots at opponents. He's very accurate from in close, so don't be surprised if he manages to catch Gautier on a number of attempts.

To be successful as the debuting underdog, Vines will immediately have to gain the respect of Gautier by closing the distance and landing his offense. Otherwise, Gautier will throw caution to the wind and chase the knockout, to which Vines will have trouble dealing with early.

Final Ateba Gautier-Tre'ston Vines prediction & pick

Tre'ston Vines will be making his UFC debut on just five days' notice in the biggest spot of his career. He's tasked with facing a terrifying knockout artist in Ateba Gautier, so we could see another first-round finish out of the budding Cameroonian prospect.

Nevertheless, Vines holds a solid striking skill set and should give Gautier a good look on the feet. He's long for his size, and his best chance at catching Gautier will be with something underneath or over the top once Gautier whiffs.

However, Ateba Gautier hasn't shown many signs of weakness, and his ability to find the knockout punch with his power is seriously clicking at the moment. It would be foolish to fade such a heavy favorite, so look for him to finish this fight in the first round.

Final Ateba Gautier-Tre'ston Vines Prediction & Pick: Ateba Gautier (-1,800)