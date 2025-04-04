ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the first leg of a UCL quarterfinal matchup as Bayern Munich faces Inter Milan. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Bayern-Inter Milan prediction and pick.

Bayern Munich arrived in the quarterfinals after going 5-0-3 in the league phase of the UCL. This would lead to a round of 32 matchups with Celtic. The two games would be tighter than expected, but Bayern would advance 3-2 on aggregate. This would lead to Bayern facing Bayern Leverkusen in the round of 16. Bayern Munich would dominate their Bundesliga rivals, winning the first leg 3-0, and then in the second leg 2-0 to advance on a 5-0 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan was 6-1-1 in the league phase of the Champions League and thus has a bye into the round of 16. There, they would face Feyenoord. Inter won the first leg 2-0, and then would win the second leg 2-1 to advance on aggregate 4-1.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have faced seven times before in UCL play. Bayern has won four of them, while Inter has won two, and there has been one draw. They last faced in the group stage in the 2022-23 tournament, with Bayern winning both games 2-0.

Here are the Bayern-Inter Milan Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Bayern-Inter Milan Odds

Bayern: -120

Inter Milan: +330

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: 2.5 (-110)

Under 2.5 goals: 2.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bayern vs. Inter Milan

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Bayern Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 38 of 42 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.71 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has scored in ten of the 12 games so far, scoring 28 goals over 12 games. That is good for 2.33 goals per game. They have also been solid at home in UCL play. They have scored 18 goals in their six home games so far in UCL play.

Bayern Munich is led by Harry Kane. In UCL play, he has ten goals with two assists. Further, he has 22 goals and eight assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Michael Olise has five goals and two assists in UCL play, with eight goals and nine assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored 11 times with two assists in Bundesliga play while having three goals and three assists in UCL play.

Bayern has allowed 41 total goals over their 42 fixtures this year. Bayern has allowed 14 goals over the 12 UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.17 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have been solid at home as well. Bayern has allowed just four goals at home in UCL play so far, with three clean sheets.

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well this year. They have scored in 41 of their 45 total fixtures, scoring 91 goals in the process. That is good for 2.02 goals per game so far this year. In UCL play, they have scored in eight of ten games, scoring 1.50 goals per game in the process. They have not been as good on the road in scoring. They have scored in just three of five of their UCL games on the road, scoring just four goals in the process.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has six goals in UCL play so far. He has 11 goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thurman has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 13 goals and four assists in Serie A play and has also scored three times so far in UCL play. Further, Mehdi Taemi has a goal and two assists in UCL play. He has just a goal and one assist so far in domestic league play.

Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just two goals so far in UCL play. They gave one up in their loss to Bayer Leverkusen and then one last time out against Feyenoord. Still, they have seven clean sheets so far in UCL play. Four of those clean sheets have come on the road.

Final Bayern-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just two goals overall. Still, one of those goals was against Bayer Leverkusen, who did not score in the two games against Bayern Munich. Further, Inter Milan failed to score against Leverkusen, while Bayern scored five times in two games. Inter Milan is going to play tight, and this will be a low-scoring game, but with Bayern at home, they will find at least one goal and take the win.

Final Bayern-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Bayern ML (-110)