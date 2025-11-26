ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL's Thanksgiving Day festivities conclude as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the final game of Thursday's slate featuring a heated tilt in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) will take on the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) for their first of two meetings on the season. Check our NFL odds series for the Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals are third in the AFC North following their latest 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots. It marked their fourth consecutive loss, but quarterback Joe Burrow is officially cleared to return and likely to make this start, hoping to save the Bengals' season.

The Baltimore Ravens are leading the AFC North after a 23-10 victory over the New York Jets. They've won five consecutive games, four of which have been since Lamar Jackson returned under center. They'll look for six in a row as they hope to widen their lead on the AFC North crown.

Bengals vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Day Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +7 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: -7 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Ravens Key Injuries

Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow (questionable, toe) / QB Joe Flacco (questionable, shoulder) / DE Trey Hendrickson (OUT, hip) / WR Tee Higgins (OUT, concussion) / DE Cameron Sample (questionable, oblique) / CB Marco Wilson (questionable, hamstring)

Baltimore: DT Taven Bryan (doubtful, knee) / QB Lamar Jackson (questionable, toe) / DT Travis Jones (questionable, ankle) / CB Keyon Martin (questionable, ribs)

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The Ravens are 3-3 at home. The Bengals are 1-4 on the road.

Both teams are 4-7 ATS overall.

The Bengals are 1-4 ATS on the road, the Ravens are 2-4 ATS at home.

Both teams are 7-4 in over/under totals.

Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in their last five home games

The Bengals are 1-4 in their last five games against the Ravens.

Bengals Last 5: 1-4

1-4 Ravens Last 5: 5-0

Keys to Bengals vs. Ravens Matchup

The Bengals and Ravens will renew their divisional rivalry in Week 13 and we could be seeing quarterback Joe Burrow return to action following his lengthy bout with a turf toe injury. This would immediately elevate the Bengals as threats to upset the Baltimore Ravens, but the Ravens are truly hitting their stride in all facets of the game.

While Lamar Jackson continues to deal with a minor injury himself, Derrick Henry has really broken through with three touchdowns over their last two games. More importantly, Henry hasn't fumbled the ball since doing so in his first three games, so it's great to see him clean that aspect up and move forward. His production in the red zone will be the biggest key for the Ravens to continue punishing the Cincinnati defense.

With Joe Burrow likely returning and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase coming back from a one-game suspension due to his spitting incident, we're bound to see the former LSU teammates pick up where they left off from earlier in the season. Chase is still fifth in total receiving yards (861) and with Burrow throwing the ball, the two can certainly take this offense to a new level.

There's still bound to be growing pains with another change at quarterback for Cincinnati, which should only fuel this opportunistic Ravens defense. They've been playing at a high level and haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game to any of their last five opponents. Look for them to build upon their momentum and change the tide of this game if they're able to force an early turnover.

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

With Joe Burrow potentially returning for the Cincinnati Bengals, fans could be in for a classic Burrow vs. Jackson showdown twice in the next three games. Despite the excitement on the Bengals' side, the Ravens have been steadily asserting their dominance once again with five-straight victories. They're the rightful betting favorites in this particular game and have owned this matchup against the Bengals over the last few years.

While this team is certainly a contender with Burrow under center, they're still ways away from hitting their stride and stringing together tough wins. The Ravens have been doing so ever since Lamar Jackson came back from injury, so don't expect their momentum to slow any bit heading into this game.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Baltimore Ravens to win and cover the spread at home. Expect their defense to be flying around in pursuit of the ball as they should be able to capitalize on at least one turnover.

Final Bengals-Ravens Thanksgiving Day Prediction and Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7 (-110); OVER 51.5 (-110)