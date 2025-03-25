ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins continue their west coast swing as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game at 30-33-9 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, the Bruins faced off with the Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins struck first on a goal from Elias Lindholm just 19 seconds into the game, but the Kings would strike back, scoring twice in the first period. In the second period, Morgan Geekie scored to tie the game, but the Kings would score two more in the second period. the Kings would then score three more times in the third period, winning the game 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 30-32-8 on the year, sitting in sixth in the Pacific Division. In their last game, the Ducks faced the Carolina Hurricanes. After a scoreless first period, the Hurricanes would score first in the second. Alex Killorn would tie the game, but the Hurricane would strike again in the second to make it 2-1. Taylor Hall would extend the lead for the Hurricanes in the third before Trevor Zegras made it a one-goal game again. Still, Hall would strike two more times to complete his hat tricks and give the Hurricanes the 5-2 victory.

Here are the Bruins-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Ducks Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Bruins vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads the way for the Bruins from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 34 goals and 50 assists, good for 84 total points. He has seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov. Mittelstadt has two goals and two assists in his eight games with Boston. Khusnutdinov has two goals in his eight games with the Bruins.

Meanwhile, Pavel Zacha leads the second line for the Bruins. He is second on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 29 assists this year. He is joined on the second line by Morgan Geekie. Geekie has scored 25 goals and 14 assists on the season. Finally, Elias Lindholm has been solid from the third line, coming into the game with 13 goals and 24 assits this year.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 20-19-6 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is just 1-3-1 in his last five games overall. Still, he has struggled this month. Dostal has a .894 save percentage this month and a 3.36 goals-against average since the start of March.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks top line is led by Troy Terry. Terry leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 19 goals and 32 assists, good for 51 total points. He is joined on the top line by Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome. Vatrano is third on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Strome is fourth on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 29 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Mason McTavish is second on the team in points this year, playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 25 assists this year. McTavish is joined on the line by Trevor Zegras. Zegras has nine goals and 15 assists this year, in his 45 total games.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 20-25-6 on the year with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has struggled as of late. Swayman has lost four straight starts, giving up four or more goals in all of them. Further, he is 2-6 in his eight starts this month with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

Final Bruins-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Bruins come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Neither team has had strong goalie play as of late. The Bruins are 26th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. They have lost in eight of their last ten games, and have given up 41 goals in the last ten games. Meanwhile, the Ducks have won just three of their last ten games, and have also struggled on defense. They have given up 36 goals in the last ten games. This is going to be a tight game, but the Ducks have been the better team as of late, and will get the win here.

Final Bruins-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks ML (+100)