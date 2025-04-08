ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the end of a three-game series as the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Pirates prediction and pick.

In game one of the series a first-inning home run from Joey Bart gave the Pirates the lead. They would add three more runs in the second inning, with RBIs from Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Ke'Bryan Hayes. The Cardinals would get two runs back, but in the seventh, the Pirates would add another four runs. Masyn Winn would hit. Home run in the ninth for the Cardinals, but it was not enough, as the Pirates won the game 8-4.

The Cardinals and the Pirates will play game two of the series on Tuesday with Sonny Gray and Paul Skenes taking to the mound.

Cardinals-Pirates Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Mitch Keller

Erick Fedde (1-1) with a 7.00 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Fedde went just three innings in his last start, giving up five hits and four walks. He would also give up two home runs and six total runs in a losing effort against the Red Sox.

Away Splits: Fedde is 0-1 on the road with an 18.00 ERA and a .385 opponent batting average.

Mitch Keller (1-1) with a 7.45 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP

Last Start: Keller went just 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and four walks. He would not give up a home run but did allow seven runs in a loss to the Yankees.

Home Splits: Keller is 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA and a .421 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Cardinals-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Pirates Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates

Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AM PT

TV: FDSNMW/SNP

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lars Nootbar leads the top of the lineup for the Cardinals. He is hitting .302 with a .412 on-base percentage this year. He has also scored ten runs, hit two home runs, and has six RBIs. Wilson Contreras hits behind Nootbar. Contreras is hitting just .103 this year with 18 strikeouts but does have two doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Masyn Winn rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .243 with a home run, three RBIs and seven runs scored.

Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan hold down the middle of the order. Arenado is .343 with a .439 OBP. He also has three doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Donovan is hitting .375 with a .409 OBP. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and six runs scored. Finally, Victor Scott II has been solid, hitting .281 with a double, a home run, four stolen bases, five RBIs, and six runs scored.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the top of the order for the Pirates. He is hitting .263 with a .333 OBP. Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run, five RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored. Sitting behind Hayes is Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds is hitting .182 with a .234 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Oneil Cruz. Cruz is hitting .222 with a .362 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, five RBIs, seven stolen bases, and five runs scored.

Joey Bart starts the middle of the order. He is hitting .250 with a .351 OBP. Bart has a triple, a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Further, Andrew McCutchen comes in hitting .348 with a .423 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored this year. Finally, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa has hit well this year. He is hitting .343 with a .439 OBP. He has a double, four RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Current members of the Pirates have plenty of experience against Erick Fedde. They have hit .246 against Fedde with a .259 OBP. Further, they have two home runs and four RBIs. One of those home runs comes from Andrew McCutchen while the other comes from Oneil Cruz. Further, all eight Pirates who have faced Fedde, have a hit off of him. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have plenty of experience against Mitch Keller. In 124 at-bats, they have hit .290 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. Further, they have 13 total extra-base hits off of Keller. They have also seen five different players it home runs off of Mitch Keller. With both pitchers coming off bad starts, expect this one to be high-scoring.

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-124)